Lucky Daye, Umi, And Serpentwithfeet Will All Share Performances As A Part Of Meta Quest’s ‘Soul Sessions’

June contains two occasions that are moments of celebration in Black culture. The first is Juneteenth, which occurs on June 19th, as it was declared a federal holiday last year on June 17, 2021. The second is Black Music Month which has been celebrated every June since President Jimmy Carter initiated it back in 1979. With both of those events in mind, Meta has decided to launch an all-in-one virtual reality concert series featuring some of today’s most talented R&B acts: Lucky Daye, Umi, and Serpentwithfeet. The series, dubbed the Soul Sessions, was announced as an exclusive through Meta’s all-in-one virtual reality headset, Quest 2.

The series kicks off on Thursday, June 16 at 10am PST and the concerts, which were recorded live, will be split into three episodes for each artist. The performances will be available to check until Sunday, June 26 at 11:59pm PST. According to a press release, each episode, which was exclusively made for the Quest 2 headset on Oculus TV and Venues in Horizon Worlds, will feature an interview with the artist where they will explain “how they continue to push culture forward through their music.”

Lucky Daye, Umi, and Serpentwithfeet have all been active over the last six months. Lucky Daye is just months removed from the release of his sophomore album, Candydrip, which was included on Uproxx’s Best Albums Of 2022 So Far list. Umi released her official debut, Forest In The City, last month and Serpentwithfeet used the final months of 2021 to release his Deacon’s Grove EP.

You can check out the trailer for the Soul Sessions above.