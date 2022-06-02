Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This past week was filled with some strong R&B and afrobeat releases. They include Kaash Paige’s “24 Hrs” with Lil Tjay, Chloe’s addicting cover of Kanye West’s “24,” and a beautiful video for Kehlani’s “Melt.” Here are some more releases you should check out:

Umi — Forest In The City Almost two years ago, Seattle singer Umi took a big step in her career with the release of her impressive EP Introspection. Her progression continues with the arrival of her debut album Forest In The City. The project presents 15 songs with no guest features for a body of work that she hoped would “be a sonic oasis.” Blk Odyssy & Baby Rose — “Complex Of Killing A Man” In a few weeks, Blk Odyssy — the project of New Jersey artist Juwan Elcock — will release its upcoming Blk Vintage Reprise album. It’s an extended edition of the 2021 project. In preparation for the project, Blk Odyssy connected with Fayetteville singer Baby Rose for their new song “Complex Of Killing A Man.” The record details the story of a tragic murder from end to beginning.

Nonso Amadi & Majid Jordan — “Different” Canada-based Nigerian singer Nonso Amadi looks to continue his grand return in 2022 with the release of “Different” with Majid Jordan. He described the record as “the feeling you get when you meet a girl you like in a room filled with other beautiful women – and how she stands out from the rest and makes you want to chase after her.” The lavish record does a great job of capturing this feeling. Thuy — I Hope You See This (Deluxe) Vietnamese singer Thuy (pronounced twee) concluded her 2021 year with the release of her I Hope U See This project. It delivered nine songs with help from DCMBR and John Concepcion. Some months later, she returns with a deluxe reissue of the project complete with five new songs and additional appearances from DCMBR, P-Lo, Christian Kuria, and Destiny Rogers.

IV Jay — “Good Karma” IV Jay is starting her 2022 campaign on a high note thanks to “Good Karma.” The record first gained traction on SoundCloud and TikTok thanks to a snippet of it that she shared. The track is the latest example of songs that supports same-sex relationships and it stands the first record from IV Jay that sees her speak “openly speak on loving a woman,” as she says in a press release. She adds, “It’s amazing to create something so special and inclusive for the LGBTQ community.” Jex Nwalor — “Come Back” At just 19 years old, Canadian singer Jex Nwalor is already making a name for himself. It began with the release of “Times Goes ‘Bye'” and “Don’t Say,” which attained almost 10 million streams on Spotify. Now he returns with “Come Back,” a track he uses to look back on past relationships and how grown since their conclusions.

Debbie — “All Night Long” Another young singer to keep an eye on is 22-year-old British native Debbie. She first made an impression on the world with “Stay” earlier this year, and now she’s back with the stunning “All Night Long.” Her roaring vocals are front and center on the new song, one that strikes as an honest and heartfelt offering, reflecting on the lows of a romantic relationship. Terrence Leon — “More” Austin singer Terrence Leon continues his active year with his new single, “More.” It stands as his fifth record in as many months, and on it, Terrence requests to receive a little more from his significant other in hopes of feeling more fulfilled in their growing relationship.

Tonio Hall — “OMW” After releasing his project Over My Feelings last year, Dallas native Tonio Hall is back with his sultry release “OMW.” On it, Hall is filled with passion on the slow-burning effort as he documents his return to his faithful lover for a night filled with steaming intimacy Jay Isaiah — “Garden” Continuing a year that’s already seen “Happy Heartbreak,” “Highway,” and “Over U,” Toronto singer Jay Isaiah keeps his momentum alive with “Garden.” The soulful R&B record also flaunts elements of funk as Isaiah goes to great lengths to openly express his love for his partner.