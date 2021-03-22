Serpentwithfeet And Nao Embrace Love’s Intensity On ‘Heart Storm’

Following the 2018 debut album Soil, Serpentwithfeet is ready for a second project, as Deacon will be out at the end of this week. So far, advance singles “Fellowship” and “Same Shoe Size” have addressed love in one way or another, and that topic gets brought back out once again on Serpentwithfeet’s latest, “Heart Storm.”

On the epic and ethereal number — a collaboration with Nao — Serpent with feet sings about the intense energy that being with his partner brings, with lyrics like, “Boy, when you and I get together / ‘spect some wicked weather / When we kiss, what for lightning / Being near you’s so exciting / Every time you speak my name / God’s gonna send a little rain.”

Serpentwithfeet says of the track, “I love a little magical realism. In this song I’m saying that there is so much love and power every time me and my man unite, even the heavens rejoice. Here, we welcome the storm.”

He also previously said of Deacon, “I originally approached this project wanting to make something that felt very sensuous. Something a lot softer, a lot more gentle than my previous work. I wanted to create something that felt calm and restrained. This was my way of tapping into the energy many deacons possess.”

Listen to “Heart Storm” above.

Deacon is out 3/26 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.