Friday, November 5
- ABBA — Voyage (Universal)
- The Acharis — Blue Sky / Grey Heaven (Cranes Records)
- AHI — Prospect (Thirty Tigers)
- Aimee Mann — Queens Of The Summer Hotel (SuperEgo Records)
- AM Higgins — Hymning (Victorialand Records)
- The Aubreys — Karaoke Alone (self-released)
- Ayumi Tanaka Trio — Subaqueous Silence (ECM Records)
- Barry Adamson — Steal Away EP (Mute)
- Beanz — Tables Turn (AWAL)
- Bent Knee — Frosting (Take This To Heart Records)
- Benz — This Could Be The End EP (Rama Lama Records)
- Bino Rideaux — 100 Roses (Red Bull Records)
- Black Hill Cove — Broken (Raging Planet Records)
- Black Map Slate — Melodoria (Minus Head Records)
- Clubhouse — Are We Going Too Slow? EP (AWAL)
- Colin James — Open Road (Stony Plain Records)
- Connan Mockasin — Jassbusters Two (Mexican Summer)
- Crazy Lixx — Street Lethal (Frontiers Music)
- Curtis Harding — If Words Were Flowers (ANTI-)
- Diana Ross — Thank You (Decca Records)
- Dijon — Absolutely (Warner/R&R)
- Dion — Stompin’ Ground (KTBA Records)
- DJ Lag — Meeting With The King (Black Major)
- Dlina Volny — Dazed (Italians Do It Better)
- Elise LeGrow — Grateful (Awesome Music/BMG)
- Emika — VEGA (Virtual Reality Soundtrack) (Emika Records)
- Emma Ruth Rundle — Engine Of Hell (Sargent House)
- Finn Askew — Tokyo EP (Capitol Records)
- FPA — Princess Wiko (37d03d)
- FUR — When You Walk Away (777 Music)
- Gold & Youth — Dream Baby (Paper Bag)
- Green Desert Water — Black Harvest (Small Stone Recordings)
- Greer — Happy People EP (Epitaph Records)
- Gregory Porter — Still Rising (Blue Note Records)
- Halfnoise — Motif (Congrats Records)
- Hana Vu — Public Storage (Ghostly)
- Heart Attack Man — Thoughtz & Prayers (Triple Crown Records)
- Holly Humberstone — The Walls Are Way Too Thin (Darkroom/Interscope)
- ÌFÉ — 0000+0000 (Forced Exposure)
- Jaga Jazzist — Pyramid Remix (Brainfeeder)
- JD Simo — Mind Control (Crows Feet Records)
- J.D. Wilkes And The Legendary Shack Shakers — Cockadoodledeux (Alternative Tentacles Records)
- Jennifer O’Connor — Born At The Disco (Kiam Records)
- Jess Chalker — Hemispheres (528 Records)
- Joan As Police Woman, Tony Allen, And Dave Okumu — The Solution Is Restless ([PIAS])
- John DeNicola — She Said (Omad Records)
- Julia Daigle — Un singe sur l’épaule (Lisbon Lux Records)
- Kito — Blossom EP (Astralwerks)
- Kristof Hahn — Six Pieces (Room40)
- Louisahhh — The Practice Of Freedom Deluxe (HE.SHE.THEY)
- Low Life — From Squats To Lots: The Agony & XTC Of Low Life (Goner Records)
- Marconi Union — Signals (Piccadilly Records)
- Margo Cilker — Pohorylle (Fluff & Gravy Records)
- The Mary Veils — Somewhere Over The Rowhome EP (PNKSLM Recordings)
- Maymind — June (Tigerbeat6/Perpetual Dawn)
- MØ — Motordrome (Columbia)
- The Money War — Blood EP (Fueled By Ramen)
- The Mountain Goats — The Jordan Lake Sessions: Volumes 3 And 4 (Merge)
- Munya — Voyage To Mars (Luminelle)
- Nashville Pussy — Eaten Alive (Slinging Pig Records)
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats — The Future (Stax Records)
- Nation Of Language — A Way Forward (self-released)
- Neal Francis — In Plain Sight (ATO Records)
- Neckbolt — Midwestern Drawl (Spider Dispatch Unit)
- Parcels — Day/Night (self-released)
- Penelope Isles — Which Way To Happy (Bella Union)
- Portico Quartet — Monument (Gondwana)
- Radiohead — Kid A Mnesia (XL Recordings)
- Richard Fearless — Future Rave Memory (Drone)
- Salt Ashes — Killing My Mind (Radikal Records)
- Serpentwithfeet — Deacon’s Grove EP (Secretly Canadian)
- Sloppy Jane — Madison (Saddest Factory)
- Snail Mail — Valentine (Matador)
- The Starlite Campbell Band — The Language Of Curiosity (Supertone)
- The Steel Wheels — Everyone A Song Vol. 2 (Big Ring Records)
- Steve Conte — Bronx Cheer (Tower Records)
- Steve Perry — The Season (Fantasy Records)
- Summer Walker — Still Over It (Interscope)
- Tasha — Tell Me What You Miss The Most (Father/Daughter Records)
- Tim Kelly — Ride Through The Rain (TK Records)
- Tusks — Change EP (One Little Independent Records)
- The Verve Pipe — Threads (RCA Records)
- Wendy Eisenberg — Bent Ring (Dear Life Records)
- Youth Fountain — Keepsakes & Reminders (Pure Noise Records)
Friday, November 12
- Aesop Rock And Blockhead — Garbology (Rhymesayers)
- Alan Fitzpatrick — Machine Therapy (Anjunadeep)
- Allen Stone — Apart (ATO)
- Amanda Shires — For Christmas (Silver Knife/Thirty Tigers)
- Andy Aquarius — Chapel (Hush Hush Records)
- Bill Charlap — Street Of Dreams (Blue Note Records)
- Blawan — Woke Up Right Handed EP (XL)
- Brother Sundance — Rat Race EP (Warner Records)
- Burial Waves — Holy Ground EP (Dark Operative)
- Canadian Brass — Canadiana (Linus Entertainment)
- Casper Skulls — Knows No Kindness (Next Door Records)
- Cedric Noel — Hang Time (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Charlotte Cardin — Phoenix Deluxe (Cult Nation)
- Claire Cronin — Bloodless (Orindal Records)
- Claptone — Closer (Different Recordings)
- Cody Jinks — Mercy (Late August Records)
- Cody Jinks — None The Wiser (Late August Records)
- Constant Smiles — Paragons (Sacred Bones Records)
- Corrina Repp — Island (Jealous Butcher)
- Courtney Barnett — Things Take Time, Take Time (Mom + Pop)
- Daniel Wyche — Earthwork (American Dreams)
- Dave Gahan & Soulsavers — Imposter (Columbia)
- Devin Hoff — Voices From The Empty Moor (Kill Rock Stars)
- The Dodos — Grizzly Peak (Polyvinyl)
- Dope Lemon — Rose Pink Cadillac (BMG)
- Endless Boogie — Admonitions (Piccadilly Records)
- Enuff Z’nuff — Enuff Z’Nuff’s Hardrock Nite (Frontiers)
- Fractures — Summer EP (FADER Label/Caroline Australia)
- Gabriel Sayer — Beautiful Relaxing Music (Acrophase Records)
- GALÁN / VOGT — The Sweet Wait (Norman Records)
- Geographer — Down And Out In The Garden Of Earthly Delights (self-released)
- Gov’t Mule — Heavy Load Blues (Fantasy Records)
- Hackedepicciotto — The Silver Threshold (Mute)
- Holm — Why Don’t You Dance (PNKSLM Recordings)
- Hushdrops — The Static (Pravda Records)
- Idles — Crawler (Partisan)
- Jake Shimabukuro — Jake & Friends (Mascot Label Group/Music Theories Recordings)
- Joell Ortiz — Autograph (Mello Music Group)
- Joel Vandroogenbroeck — Far View (Coloursound)
- Jon Hopkins — Music For Psychedelic Therapy (Domino)
- Justin Courtney Pierre — Ghost World EP (Epitaph Records)
- Katelyn Tarver — Subject To Change (Schoolkids Records)
- Keys N Krates — Original Classic (Last Gang Records)
- Kills Birds — Married (Royal Mountain Records)
- Kramer — Words & Music, Book One (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Kylie Minogue — Disco: Guest List Edition (Darenote/BMG)
- LA Guns — Checkered Past (Frontiers Music Srl.)
- Laraaji & Arji OceAnanda — Circle Of Celebration (Our Silent Canvas)
- Land Of Talk — Calming Night Partner EP (Saddle Creek)
- Lee Ranaldo — In Virus Times (Mute)
- Lightleak — Tender Fits (Model Love Songs)
- Lil Wayne — Tha Carter Singles Collection (Young Money Records/Republic Records)
- Lilac Kings — I’m Only Dreaming EP (Revival Recordings)
- Lionlimb — Spiral Groove (Bayonet)
- Logic1000 — In The Sweetness Of You EP (Because Music)
- Louie Short — Omw 4ev (444%)
- Malcolm Jiyane Tree-O — UMDALI (Mushroom Hour Half Hour)
- Meskerem Mees — Julius (Mayway Records)
- Mike Squires — #2 Record (Couch Riffs Media)
- MSC — What You Say Of Power (First Terrace Records)
- Nick Vivid — No More Secrets (MegaPlatinum Records)
- Non Serviam — Il Pleut Partout Derrière (Trepanation Recordings)
- NOW Ensemble — Before And After (New Amsterdam Records)
- NRBQ — Dragnet (Omnivore Recordings)
- Paul Schütze — The Second Law (Phantom Limb)
- Pip Blom — Welcome Break (Red Yeti Records)
- Poppy Ackroyd — Pause (One Little Independent Records)
- Rise Against — Nowhere Sessions EP (Loma Vista Recordings)
- Robert Sotelo — Upset The Rhythm (Forced Exposure)
- Rod Stewart — The Tears Of Hercules (Warner/Rhino)
- Rush Davis + Kingdom — Transmission (Young Art Records)
- Safety Town — Fake It (Earth Libraries)
- Sally Anne Morgan — Cups (Thrill Jockey)
- Sara Rachele — Heartstrings (Ropeadope Records)
- The Seafloor Cinema — In Cinemascope With Stereophonic Sound (Pure Noise Records)
- Seafoam Walls — XVI (Daydream Library)
- Sega Bodega — Romeo (NUXXE)
- She & Him — A Very She & Him Christmas (10th Anniversary Deluxe) (Merge Records)
- Silk Sonic — An Evening With Silk Sonic (Aftermath/Atlantic)
- Snarls — What About Flowers? EP (Take This To Heart Records)
- Speedy Ortiz — The Death Of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever (Carpark Records)
- Susanna Hoffs — Bright Lights (Baroque Folk)
- Taylor Swift — Red (Taylor’s Version) (Republic)
- Tertia May — TM Radio EP (Twisted Hearts Records)
- They Might Be Giants — Book (Restless Records)
- Trousdale — What Happiness Is (Independent)
- Walk The Moon — Heights (RCA Records)
- Ziúr & James Ginzburg — Myxomy (Impatto Sonoro)
Friday, November 19
- Alewya — Panther In Mode EP (Because London Records)
- Angel Haze — Girl With The Gun EP (Long Flight Home)
- Apollo Brown & Stalley — Blacklight (Mello Music Group)
- Baldi/Gerycz — Roadsided And Double Toothed (self-released)
- Beach Fossils — The Other Side Of Life: Piano Ballads (Piccadilly Records)
- Bears In Trees — And Everybody Smiled Back (Counter Intuitive Records)
- Ben LaMar Gay — Open Arms To Open Us (International Anthem / Nonesuch Records)
- Between You & Me — Armageddon (Hopeless Records)
- Body/Dilloway/Head — Body/Dilloway/Head (Three Lobed Recordings)
- Brian Wilson — At My Piano (Decca)
- Chris Liebing — Another Day (Mute)
- Civerous — Decrepit Flesh Relic (Transylvanian Recordings)
- Coldcut — @0 (Ahead Of Our Time)
- Converge And Chelsea Wolfe — Bloodmoon: I (Epitaph)
- Dan Campbell — Other People’s Lives (Loneliest Place On Earth)
- The Darkness — Motorheart (Cooking Vinyl)
- Daxma — Unmarked Boxes (Blues Funeral Recordings)
- Deap Vally — Marriage (Cooking Vinyl)
- Dion — Stomping Ground (KTBA Records)
- Dixon / Akers — Slime Resolution (Heavy Machinery Records)
- Elbow — Flying Dream 1 (Virgin Music International)
- Exodus — Persona Non Grata (Nuclear Blast)
- Fine Place — This New Heaven (Night School Records)
- Hearts & Hand Grenades — Between The Lines (Eclipse Records)
- John Thayer — Supermundane (Moon Villain)
- Jools Holland — Pianola. Piano & Friends (Rhino)
- Jonathan Antoine — ChristmasLand (LOKI Records)
- Leo Nocentelli — Another Side (Light In The Attic Records)
- Makaya McCraven — Deciphering The Message (Blue Note Records)
- Mayday Parade — What It Means To Fall Apart (Rise Records)
- Mickael Karkousse — Where Do We Begin EP (Virgin Music)
- Mike Pride — I Hate Work (Rarenoise Records)
- Modern Nature — Island Of Noise (Bella Union)
- Mr Twin Sister — Al Mundo Azul (Twin Group)
- Noir Disco — NOW! 2073 (Terrible Records)
- Ovlov — Buds (Exploding In Sound Records)
- Peakes — Peripheral Figures (Practise Music)
- Robert DeLong — Walk Like Me (Glassnote Records)
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss — Raise The Roof (Warner Music)
- Scowl — How Flowers Grow (Flatspot Records)
- Shutups — Six EP (Kill Rock Stars)
- Simon Ward — Simon And The Island (Windsurfer Records/Glassnote Music)
- Sissi Rada — Nanodiamond (Kryptox)
- Smile — Phantom Island (Chimp Limb)
- Snake Mountain Revival — Everything In Sight (Rebel Waves Records)
- Sting — The Bridge (Cherrytree Records)
- Swallow The Sun — Moonflowers (Alone Records)
- Tom Hamilton & Holly Bowling — Lacuna (Royal Potato Family)
- Ultra Q — Get Yourself A Friend EP (Royal Mountain Records)
- Various Artists — 10 Years Of Double Double Whammy (Double Double Whammy)
- Various Artists — Satisfaction Guaranteed: The Sound Of Philadelphia International Records Volume 2 (Vinyl Me, Please)
- VRSTY — Welcome Home (Spirit Music Group)
- Weakened Friends — Quitter (Don Giovanni Records)
- When Rivers Meet — Saving Grace (One Road Records)
Friday, November 26
- Bitumen — Cleareye Shining (Heavy Machinery Records)
- Black Label Society — Doom Crew Inc. (Spinefarm)
- Bryce Dessner And Aaron Dessner — Cyrano (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Verve)
- Color Dolor — Blurry Things (Soliti)
- Cousin Kula — Double Dinners (Rhythm Section)
- Deep Purple — Turning To Crime (earMUSIC)
- Deine Lakaien — Dual + (Chrom Records)
- Hasse Fröberg & Musical Companion — We Are The Truth (Glassville Records)
- JASSS — A World Of Service (Ostgut Ton)
- The KVB — Unity (Invada Records)
- Lindy-Fay Hella & Dei Farne — Hildring (ByNorse Music)
- NOËP — No Man Is An Island (Humming Records/Warner Music Baltics)
- Pave The Jungle — Waiting for Nothing EP (Daemon T.V.)
- Richard Dawson & Circle — Henki (Weird World.)
- Riki — Gold (Dais Records)
- µ-Ziq & Mrs Jynx — Secret Garden (Planet Mu)
