Friday, November 5

ABBA — Voyage (Universal)

The Acharis — Blue Sky / Grey Heaven (Cranes Records)

AHI — Prospect (Thirty Tigers)

Aimee Mann — Queens Of The Summer Hotel (SuperEgo Records)

AM Higgins — Hymning (Victorialand Records)

The Aubreys — Karaoke Alone (self-released)

Ayumi Tanaka Trio — Subaqueous Silence (ECM Records)

Barry Adamson — Steal Away EP (Mute)

Beanz — Tables Turn (AWAL)

Bent Knee — Frosting (Take This To Heart Records)

Benz — This Could Be The End EP (Rama Lama Records)

Bino Rideaux — 100 Roses (Red Bull Records)

Black Hill Cove — Broken (Raging Planet Records)

Black Map Slate — Melodoria (Minus Head Records)

Clubhouse — Are We Going Too Slow? EP (AWAL)

Colin James — Open Road (Stony Plain Records)

Connan Mockasin — Jassbusters Two (Mexican Summer)

Crazy Lixx — Street Lethal (Frontiers Music)

Curtis Harding — If Words Were Flowers (ANTI-)

Diana Ross — Thank You (Decca Records)

Dijon — Absolutely (Warner/R&R)

Dion — Stompin’ Ground (KTBA Records)

DJ Lag — Meeting With The King (Black Major)

Dlina Volny — Dazed (Italians Do It Better)

Elise LeGrow — Grateful (Awesome Music/BMG)

Emika — VEGA (Virtual Reality Soundtrack) (Emika Records)

Emma Ruth Rundle — Engine Of Hell (Sargent House)

Finn Askew — Tokyo EP (Capitol Records)

FPA — Princess Wiko (37d03d)

FUR — When You Walk Away (777 Music)

Gold & Youth — Dream Baby (Paper Bag)

Green Desert Water — Black Harvest (Small Stone Recordings)

Greer — Happy People EP (Epitaph Records)

Gregory Porter — Still Rising (Blue Note Records)

Halfnoise — Motif (Congrats Records)

Hana Vu — Public Storage (Ghostly)

Heart Attack Man — Thoughtz & Prayers (Triple Crown Records)

Holly Humberstone — The Walls Are Way Too Thin (Darkroom/Interscope)

ÌFÉ — 0000+0000 (Forced Exposure)

Jaga Jazzist — Pyramid Remix (Brainfeeder)

JD Simo — Mind Control (Crows Feet Records)

J.D. Wilkes And The Legendary Shack Shakers — Cockadoodledeux (Alternative Tentacles Records)

Jennifer O’Connor — Born At The Disco (Kiam Records)

Jess Chalker — Hemispheres (528 Records)

Joan As Police Woman, Tony Allen, And Dave Okumu — The Solution Is Restless ([PIAS])

John DeNicola — She Said (Omad Records)

Julia Daigle — Un singe sur l’épaule (Lisbon Lux Records)

Kito — Blossom EP (Astralwerks)

Kristof Hahn — Six Pieces (Room40)

Louisahhh — The Practice Of Freedom Deluxe (HE.SHE.THEY)

Low Life — From Squats To Lots: The Agony & XTC Of Low Life (Goner Records)

Marconi Union — Signals (Piccadilly Records)

Margo Cilker — Pohorylle (Fluff & Gravy Records)

The Mary Veils — Somewhere Over The Rowhome EP (PNKSLM Recordings)

Maymind — June (Tigerbeat6/Perpetual Dawn)

MØ — Motordrome (Columbia)

The Money War — Blood EP (Fueled By Ramen)

The Mountain Goats — The Jordan Lake Sessions: Volumes 3 And 4 (Merge)

Munya — Voyage To Mars (Luminelle)

Nashville Pussy — Eaten Alive (Slinging Pig Records)

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats — The Future (Stax Records)

Nation Of Language — A Way Forward (self-released)

Neal Francis — In Plain Sight (ATO Records)

Neckbolt — Midwestern Drawl (Spider Dispatch Unit)

Parcels — Day/Night (self-released)

Penelope Isles — Which Way To Happy (Bella Union)

Portico Quartet — Monument (Gondwana)

Radiohead — Kid A Mnesia (XL Recordings)

Richard Fearless — Future Rave Memory (Drone)

Salt Ashes — Killing My Mind (Radikal Records)

Serpentwithfeet — Deacon’s Grove EP (Secretly Canadian)

Sloppy Jane — Madison (Saddest Factory)

Snail Mail — Valentine (Matador)

The Starlite Campbell Band — The Language Of Curiosity (Supertone)

The Steel Wheels — Everyone A Song Vol. 2 (Big Ring Records)

Steve Conte — Bronx Cheer (Tower Records)

Steve Perry — The Season (Fantasy Records)

Summer Walker — Still Over It (Interscope)

Tasha — Tell Me What You Miss The Most (Father/Daughter Records)

Tim Kelly — Ride Through The Rain (TK Records)

Tusks — Change EP (One Little Independent Records)

The Verve Pipe — Threads (RCA Records)

Wendy Eisenberg — Bent Ring (Dear Life Records)

Youth Fountain — Keepsakes & Reminders (Pure Noise Records)

Friday, November 12

Aesop Rock And Blockhead — Garbology (Rhymesayers)

Alan Fitzpatrick — Machine Therapy (Anjunadeep)

Allen Stone — Apart (ATO)

Amanda Shires — For Christmas (Silver Knife/Thirty Tigers)

Andy Aquarius — Chapel (Hush Hush Records)

Bill Charlap — Street Of Dreams (Blue Note Records)

Blawan — Woke Up Right Handed EP (XL)

Brother Sundance — Rat Race EP (Warner Records)

Burial Waves — Holy Ground EP (Dark Operative)

Canadian Brass — Canadiana (Linus Entertainment)

Casper Skulls — Knows No Kindness (Next Door Records)

Cedric Noel — Hang Time (Joyful Noise Recordings)

Charlotte Cardin — Phoenix Deluxe (Cult Nation)

Claire Cronin — Bloodless (Orindal Records)

Claptone — Closer (Different Recordings)

Cody Jinks — Mercy (Late August Records)

Cody Jinks — None The Wiser (Late August Records)

Constant Smiles — Paragons (Sacred Bones Records)

Corrina Repp — Island (Jealous Butcher)

Courtney Barnett — Things Take Time, Take Time (Mom + Pop)

Daniel Wyche — Earthwork (American Dreams)

Dave Gahan & Soulsavers — Imposter (Columbia)

Devin Hoff — Voices From The Empty Moor (Kill Rock Stars)

The Dodos — Grizzly Peak (Polyvinyl)

Dope Lemon — Rose Pink Cadillac (BMG)

Endless Boogie — Admonitions (Piccadilly Records)

Enuff Z’nuff — Enuff Z’Nuff’s Hardrock Nite (Frontiers)

Fractures — Summer EP (FADER Label/Caroline Australia)

Gabriel Sayer — Beautiful Relaxing Music (Acrophase Records)

GALÁN / VOGT — The Sweet Wait (Norman Records)

Geographer — Down And Out In The Garden Of Earthly Delights (self-released)

Gov’t Mule — Heavy Load Blues (Fantasy Records)

Hackedepicciotto — The Silver Threshold (Mute)

Holm — Why Don’t You Dance (PNKSLM Recordings)

Hushdrops — The Static (Pravda Records)

Idles — Crawler (Partisan)

Jake Shimabukuro — Jake & Friends (Mascot Label Group/Music Theories Recordings)

Joell Ortiz — Autograph (Mello Music Group)

Joel Vandroogenbroeck — Far View (Coloursound)

Jon Hopkins — Music For Psychedelic Therapy (Domino)

Justin Courtney Pierre — Ghost World EP (Epitaph Records)

Katelyn Tarver — Subject To Change (Schoolkids Records)

Keys N Krates — Original Classic (Last Gang Records)

Kills Birds — Married (Royal Mountain Records)

Kramer — Words & Music, Book One (Joyful Noise Recordings)

Kylie Minogue — Disco: Guest List Edition (Darenote/BMG)

LA Guns — Checkered Past (Frontiers Music Srl.)

Laraaji & Arji OceAnanda — Circle Of Celebration (Our Silent Canvas)

Land Of Talk — Calming Night Partner EP (Saddle Creek)

Lee Ranaldo — In Virus Times (Mute)

Lightleak — Tender Fits (Model Love Songs)

Lil Wayne — Tha Carter Singles Collection (Young Money Records/Republic Records)

Lilac Kings — I’m Only Dreaming EP (Revival Recordings)

Lionlimb — Spiral Groove (Bayonet)

Logic1000 — In The Sweetness Of You EP (Because Music)

Louie Short — Omw 4ev (444%)

Malcolm Jiyane Tree-O — UMDALI (Mushroom Hour Half Hour)

Meskerem Mees — Julius (Mayway Records)

Mike Squires — #2 Record (Couch Riffs Media)

MSC — What You Say Of Power (First Terrace Records)

Nick Vivid — No More Secrets (MegaPlatinum Records)

Non Serviam — Il Pleut Partout Derrière (Trepanation Recordings)

NOW Ensemble — Before And After (New Amsterdam Records)

NRBQ — Dragnet (Omnivore Recordings)

Paul Schütze — The Second Law (Phantom Limb)

Pip Blom — Welcome Break (Red Yeti Records)

Poppy Ackroyd — Pause (One Little Independent Records)

Rise Against — Nowhere Sessions EP (Loma Vista Recordings)

Robert Sotelo — Upset The Rhythm (Forced Exposure)

Rod Stewart — The Tears Of Hercules (Warner/Rhino)

Rush Davis + Kingdom — Transmission (Young Art Records)

Safety Town — Fake It (Earth Libraries)

Sally Anne Morgan — Cups (Thrill Jockey)

Sara Rachele — Heartstrings (Ropeadope Records)

The Seafloor Cinema — In Cinemascope With Stereophonic Sound (Pure Noise Records)

Seafoam Walls — XVI (Daydream Library)

Sega Bodega — Romeo (NUXXE)

She & Him — A Very She & Him Christmas (10th Anniversary Deluxe) (Merge Records)

Silk Sonic — An Evening With Silk Sonic (Aftermath/Atlantic)

Snarls — What About Flowers? EP (Take This To Heart Records)

Speedy Ortiz — The Death Of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever (Carpark Records)

Susanna Hoffs — Bright Lights (Baroque Folk)

Taylor Swift — Red (Taylor’s Version) (Republic)

Tertia May — TM Radio EP (Twisted Hearts Records)

They Might Be Giants — Book (Restless Records)

Trousdale — What Happiness Is (Independent)

Walk The Moon — Heights (RCA Records)

Ziúr & James Ginzburg — Myxomy (Impatto Sonoro)

Friday, November 19

Alewya — Panther In Mode EP (Because London Records)

Angel Haze — Girl With The Gun EP (Long Flight Home)

Apollo Brown & Stalley — Blacklight (Mello Music Group)

Baldi/Gerycz — Roadsided And Double Toothed (self-released)

Beach Fossils — The Other Side Of Life: Piano Ballads (Piccadilly Records)

Bears In Trees — And Everybody Smiled Back (Counter Intuitive Records)

Ben LaMar Gay — Open Arms To Open Us (International Anthem / Nonesuch Records)

Between You & Me — Armageddon (Hopeless Records)

Body/Dilloway/Head — Body/Dilloway/Head (Three Lobed Recordings)

Brian Wilson — At My Piano (Decca)

Chris Liebing — Another Day (Mute)

Civerous — Decrepit Flesh Relic (Transylvanian Recordings)

Coldcut — @0 (Ahead Of Our Time)

Converge And Chelsea Wolfe — Bloodmoon: I (Epitaph)

Dan Campbell — Other People’s Lives (Loneliest Place On Earth)

The Darkness — Motorheart (Cooking Vinyl)

Daxma — Unmarked Boxes (Blues Funeral Recordings)

Deap Vally — Marriage (Cooking Vinyl)

Dion — Stomping Ground (KTBA Records)

Dixon / Akers — Slime Resolution (Heavy Machinery Records)

Elbow — Flying Dream 1 (Virgin Music International)

Exodus — Persona Non Grata (Nuclear Blast)

Fine Place — This New Heaven (Night School Records)

Hearts & Hand Grenades — Between The Lines (Eclipse Records)

John Thayer — Supermundane (Moon Villain)

Jools Holland — Pianola. Piano & Friends (Rhino)

Jonathan Antoine — ChristmasLand (LOKI Records)

Leo Nocentelli — Another Side (Light In The Attic Records)

Makaya McCraven — Deciphering The Message (Blue Note Records)

Mayday Parade — What It Means To Fall Apart (Rise Records)

Mickael Karkousse — Where Do We Begin EP (Virgin Music)

Mike Pride — I Hate Work (Rarenoise Records)

Modern Nature — Island Of Noise (Bella Union)

Mr Twin Sister — Al Mundo Azul (Twin Group)

Noir Disco — NOW! 2073 (Terrible Records)

Ovlov — Buds (Exploding In Sound Records)

Peakes — Peripheral Figures (Practise Music)

Robert DeLong — Walk Like Me (Glassnote Records)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss — Raise The Roof (Warner Music)

Scowl — How Flowers Grow (Flatspot Records)

Shutups — Six EP (Kill Rock Stars)

Simon Ward — Simon And The Island (Windsurfer Records/Glassnote Music)

Sissi Rada — Nanodiamond (Kryptox)

Smile — Phantom Island (Chimp Limb)

Snake Mountain Revival — Everything In Sight (Rebel Waves Records)

Sting — The Bridge (Cherrytree Records)

Swallow The Sun — Moonflowers (Alone Records)

Tom Hamilton & Holly Bowling — Lacuna (Royal Potato Family)

Ultra Q — Get Yourself A Friend EP (Royal Mountain Records)

Various Artists — 10 Years Of Double Double Whammy (Double Double Whammy)

Various Artists — Satisfaction Guaranteed: The Sound Of Philadelphia International Records Volume 2 (Vinyl Me, Please)

VRSTY — Welcome Home (Spirit Music Group)

Weakened Friends — Quitter (Don Giovanni Records)

When Rivers Meet — Saving Grace (One Road Records)

Friday, November 26

Bitumen — Cleareye Shining (Heavy Machinery Records)

Black Label Society — Doom Crew Inc. (Spinefarm)

Bryce Dessner And Aaron Dessner — Cyrano (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Verve)

Color Dolor — Blurry Things (Soliti)

Cousin Kula — Double Dinners (Rhythm Section)

Deep Purple — Turning To Crime (earMUSIC)

Deine Lakaien — Dual + (Chrom Records)

Hasse Fröberg & Musical Companion — We Are The Truth (Glassville Records)

JASSS — A World Of Service (Ostgut Ton)

The KVB — Unity (Invada Records)

Lindy-Fay Hella & Dei Farne — Hildring (ByNorse Music)

NOËP — No Man Is An Island (Humming Records/Warner Music Baltics)

Pave The Jungle — Waiting for Nothing EP (Daemon T.V.)

Richard Dawson & Circle — Henki (Weird World.)

Riki — Gold (Dais Records)

µ-Ziq & Mrs Jynx — Secret Garden (Planet Mu)

