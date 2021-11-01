newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
All The New Albums Coming Out In November 2021

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in November. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, November 5

  • ABBA — Voyage (Universal)
  • The Acharis — Blue Sky / Grey Heaven (Cranes Records)
  • AHI — Prospect (Thirty Tigers)
  • Aimee Mann — Queens Of The Summer Hotel (SuperEgo Records)
  • AM Higgins — Hymning (Victorialand Records)
  • The Aubreys — Karaoke Alone (self-released)
  • Ayumi Tanaka Trio — Subaqueous Silence (ECM Records)
  • Barry Adamson — Steal Away EP (Mute)
  • Beanz — Tables Turn (AWAL)
  • Bent Knee — Frosting (Take This To Heart Records)
  • Benz — This Could Be The End EP (Rama Lama Records)
  • Bino Rideaux — 100 Roses (Red Bull Records)
  • Black Hill Cove — Broken (Raging Planet Records)
  • Black Map Slate — Melodoria (Minus Head Records)
  • Clubhouse — Are We Going Too Slow? EP (AWAL)
  • Colin James — Open Road (Stony Plain Records)
  • Connan Mockasin — Jassbusters Two (Mexican Summer)
  • Crazy Lixx — Street Lethal (Frontiers Music)
  • Curtis Harding — If Words Were Flowers (ANTI-)
  • Diana Ross — Thank You (Decca Records)
  • Dijon — Absolutely (Warner/R&R)
  • Dion — Stompin’ Ground (KTBA Records)
  • DJ Lag — Meeting With The King (Black Major)
  • Dlina Volny — Dazed (Italians Do It Better)
  • Elise LeGrow — Grateful (Awesome Music/BMG)
  • Emika — VEGA (Virtual Reality Soundtrack) (Emika Records)
  • Emma Ruth Rundle — Engine Of Hell (Sargent House)
  • Finn Askew — Tokyo EP (Capitol Records)
  • FPA — Princess Wiko (37d03d)
  • FUR — When You Walk Away (777 Music)
  • Gold & Youth — Dream Baby (Paper Bag)
  • Green Desert Water — Black Harvest (Small Stone Recordings)
  • Greer — Happy People EP (Epitaph Records)
  • Gregory Porter — Still Rising (Blue Note Records)
  • Halfnoise — Motif (Congrats Records)
  • Hana Vu — Public Storage (Ghostly)
  • Heart Attack Man — Thoughtz & Prayers (Triple Crown Records)
  • Holly Humberstone — The Walls Are Way Too Thin (Darkroom/Interscope)
  • ÌFÉ — 0000+0000 (Forced Exposure)
  • Jaga Jazzist — Pyramid Remix (Brainfeeder)
  • JD Simo — Mind Control (Crows Feet Records)
  • J.D. Wilkes And The Legendary Shack Shakers — Cockadoodledeux (Alternative Tentacles Records)
  • Jennifer O’Connor — Born At The Disco (Kiam Records)
  • Jess Chalker — Hemispheres (528 Records)
  • Joan As Police Woman, Tony Allen, And Dave Okumu — The Solution Is Restless ([PIAS])
  • John DeNicola — She Said (Omad Records)
  • Julia Daigle — Un singe sur l’épaule (Lisbon Lux Records)
  • Kito — Blossom EP (Astralwerks)
  • Kristof Hahn — Six Pieces (Room40)
  • Louisahhh — The Practice Of Freedom Deluxe (HE.SHE.THEY)
  • Low Life — From Squats To Lots: The Agony & XTC Of Low Life (Goner Records)
  • Marconi Union — Signals (Piccadilly Records)
  • Margo Cilker — Pohorylle (Fluff & Gravy Records)
  • The Mary Veils — Somewhere Over The Rowhome EP (PNKSLM Recordings)
  • Maymind — June (Tigerbeat6/Perpetual Dawn)
  • MØ — Motordrome (Columbia)
  • The Money War — Blood EP (Fueled By Ramen)
  • The Mountain Goats — The Jordan Lake Sessions: Volumes 3 And 4 (Merge)
  • Munya — Voyage To Mars (Luminelle)
  • Nashville Pussy — Eaten Alive (Slinging Pig Records)
  • Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats — The Future (Stax Records)
  • Nation Of Language — A Way Forward (self-released)
  • Neal Francis — In Plain Sight (ATO Records)
  • Neckbolt — Midwestern Drawl (Spider Dispatch Unit)
  • Parcels — Day/Night (self-released)
  • Penelope Isles — Which Way To Happy (Bella Union)
  • Portico Quartet — Monument (Gondwana)
  • Radiohead — Kid A Mnesia (XL Recordings)
  • Richard Fearless — Future Rave Memory (Drone)
  • Salt Ashes — Killing My Mind (Radikal Records)
  • Serpentwithfeet — Deacon’s Grove EP (Secretly Canadian)
  • Sloppy Jane — Madison (Saddest Factory)
  • Snail Mail — Valentine (Matador)
  • The Starlite Campbell Band — The Language Of Curiosity (Supertone)
  • The Steel Wheels — Everyone A Song Vol. 2 (Big Ring Records)
  • Steve Conte — Bronx Cheer (Tower Records)
  • Steve Perry — The Season (Fantasy Records)
  • Summer Walker — Still Over It (Interscope)
  • Tasha — Tell Me What You Miss The Most (Father/Daughter Records)
  • Tim Kelly — Ride Through The Rain (TK Records)
  • Tusks — Change EP (One Little Independent Records)
  • The Verve Pipe — Threads (RCA Records)
  • Wendy Eisenberg — Bent Ring (Dear Life Records)
  • Youth Fountain — Keepsakes & Reminders (Pure Noise Records)

Friday, November 12

  • Aesop Rock And Blockhead — Garbology (Rhymesayers)
  • Alan Fitzpatrick — Machine Therapy (Anjunadeep)
  • Allen Stone — Apart (ATO)
  • Amanda Shires — For Christmas (Silver Knife/Thirty Tigers)
  • Andy Aquarius — Chapel (Hush Hush Records)
  • Bill Charlap — Street Of Dreams (Blue Note Records)
  • Blawan — Woke Up Right Handed EP (XL)
  • Brother Sundance — Rat Race EP (Warner Records)
  • Burial Waves — Holy Ground EP (Dark Operative)
  • Canadian Brass — Canadiana (Linus Entertainment)
  • Casper Skulls — Knows No Kindness (Next Door Records)
  • Cedric Noel — Hang Time (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Charlotte Cardin — Phoenix Deluxe (Cult Nation)
  • Claire Cronin — Bloodless (Orindal Records)
  • Claptone — Closer (Different Recordings)
  • Cody Jinks — Mercy (Late August Records)
  • Cody Jinks — None The Wiser (Late August Records)
  • Constant Smiles — Paragons (Sacred Bones Records)
  • Corrina Repp — Island (Jealous Butcher)
  • Courtney Barnett — Things Take Time, Take Time (Mom + Pop)
  • Daniel Wyche — Earthwork (American Dreams)
  • Dave Gahan & Soulsavers — Imposter (Columbia)
  • Devin Hoff — Voices From The Empty Moor (Kill Rock Stars)
  • The Dodos — Grizzly Peak (Polyvinyl)
  • Dope Lemon — Rose Pink Cadillac (BMG)
  • Endless Boogie — Admonitions (Piccadilly Records)
  • Enuff Z’nuff — Enuff Z’Nuff’s Hardrock Nite (Frontiers)
  • Fractures — Summer EP (FADER Label/Caroline Australia)
  • Gabriel Sayer — Beautiful Relaxing Music (Acrophase Records)
  • GALÁN / VOGT — The Sweet Wait (Norman Records)
  • Geographer — Down And Out In The Garden Of Earthly Delights (self-released)
  • Gov’t Mule — Heavy Load Blues (Fantasy Records)
  • Hackedepicciotto — The Silver Threshold (Mute)
  • Holm — Why Don’t You Dance (PNKSLM Recordings)
  • Hushdrops — The Static (Pravda Records)
  • Idles — Crawler (Partisan)
  • Jake Shimabukuro — Jake & Friends (Mascot Label Group/Music Theories Recordings)
  • Joell Ortiz — Autograph (Mello Music Group)
  • Joel Vandroogenbroeck — Far View (Coloursound)
  • Jon Hopkins — Music For Psychedelic Therapy (Domino)
  • Justin Courtney Pierre — Ghost World EP (Epitaph Records)
  • Katelyn Tarver — Subject To Change (Schoolkids Records)
  • Keys N Krates — Original Classic (Last Gang Records)
  • Kills Birds — Married (Royal Mountain Records)
  • Kramer — Words & Music, Book One (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Kylie Minogue — Disco: Guest List Edition (Darenote/BMG)
  • LA Guns — Checkered Past (Frontiers Music Srl.)
  • Laraaji & Arji OceAnanda — Circle Of Celebration (Our Silent Canvas)
  • Land Of Talk — Calming Night Partner EP (Saddle Creek)
  • Lee Ranaldo — In Virus Times (Mute)
  • Lightleak — Tender Fits (Model Love Songs)
  • Lil Wayne — Tha Carter Singles Collection (Young Money Records/Republic Records)
  • Lilac Kings — I’m Only Dreaming EP (Revival Recordings)
  • Lionlimb — Spiral Groove (Bayonet)
  • Logic1000 — In The Sweetness Of You EP (Because Music)
  • Louie Short — Omw 4ev (444%)
  • Malcolm Jiyane Tree-O — UMDALI (Mushroom Hour Half Hour)
  • Meskerem Mees — Julius (Mayway Records)
  • Mike Squires — #2 Record (Couch Riffs Media)
  • MSC — What You Say Of Power (First Terrace Records)
  • Nick Vivid — No More Secrets (MegaPlatinum Records)
  • Non Serviam — Il Pleut Partout Derrière (Trepanation Recordings)
  • NOW Ensemble — Before And After (New Amsterdam Records)
  • NRBQ — Dragnet (Omnivore Recordings)
  • Paul Schütze — The Second Law (Phantom Limb)
  • Pip Blom — Welcome Break (Red Yeti Records)
  • Poppy Ackroyd — Pause (One Little Independent Records)
  • Rise Against — Nowhere Sessions EP (Loma Vista Recordings)
  • Robert Sotelo — Upset The Rhythm (Forced Exposure)
  • Rod Stewart — The Tears Of Hercules (Warner/Rhino)
  • Rush Davis + Kingdom — Transmission (Young Art Records)
  • Safety Town — Fake It (Earth Libraries)
  • Sally Anne Morgan — Cups (Thrill Jockey)
  • Sara Rachele — Heartstrings (Ropeadope Records)
  • The Seafloor Cinema — In Cinemascope With Stereophonic Sound (Pure Noise Records)
  • Seafoam Walls — XVI (Daydream Library)
  • Sega Bodega — Romeo (NUXXE)
  • She & Him — A Very She & Him Christmas (10th Anniversary Deluxe) (Merge Records)
  • Silk Sonic — An Evening With Silk Sonic (Aftermath/Atlantic)
  • Snarls — What About Flowers? EP (Take This To Heart Records)
  • Speedy Ortiz — The Death Of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever (Carpark Records)
  • Susanna Hoffs — Bright Lights (Baroque Folk)
  • Taylor Swift — Red (Taylor’s Version) (Republic)
  • Tertia May — TM Radio EP (Twisted Hearts Records)
  • They Might Be Giants — Book (Restless Records)
  • Trousdale — What Happiness Is (Independent)
  • Walk The Moon — Heights (RCA Records)
  • Ziúr & James Ginzburg — Myxomy (Impatto Sonoro)

Friday, November 19

  • Alewya — Panther In Mode EP (Because London Records)
  • Angel Haze — Girl With The Gun EP (Long Flight Home)
  • Apollo Brown & Stalley — Blacklight (Mello Music Group)
  • Baldi/Gerycz — Roadsided And Double Toothed (self-released)
  • Beach Fossils — The Other Side Of Life: Piano Ballads (Piccadilly Records)
  • Bears In Trees — And Everybody Smiled Back (Counter Intuitive Records)
  • Ben LaMar Gay — Open Arms To Open Us (International Anthem / Nonesuch Records)
  • Between You & Me — Armageddon (Hopeless Records)
  • Body/Dilloway/Head — Body/Dilloway/Head (Three Lobed Recordings)
  • Brian Wilson — At My Piano (Decca)
  • Chris Liebing — Another Day (Mute)
  • Civerous — Decrepit Flesh Relic (Transylvanian Recordings)
  • Coldcut — @0 (Ahead Of Our Time)
  • Converge And Chelsea Wolfe — Bloodmoon: I (Epitaph)
  • Dan Campbell — Other People’s Lives (Loneliest Place On Earth)
  • The Darkness — Motorheart (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Daxma — Unmarked Boxes (Blues Funeral Recordings)
  • Deap Vally — Marriage (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Dion — Stomping Ground (KTBA Records)
  • Dixon / Akers — Slime Resolution (Heavy Machinery Records)
  • Elbow — Flying Dream 1 (Virgin Music International)
  • Exodus — Persona Non Grata (Nuclear Blast)
  • Fine Place — This New Heaven (Night School Records)
  • Hearts & Hand Grenades — Between The Lines (Eclipse Records)
  • John Thayer — Supermundane (Moon Villain)
  • Jools Holland — Pianola. Piano & Friends (Rhino)
  • Jonathan Antoine — ChristmasLand (LOKI Records)
  • Leo Nocentelli — Another Side (Light In The Attic Records)
  • Makaya McCraven — Deciphering The Message (Blue Note Records)
  • Mayday Parade — What It Means To Fall Apart (Rise Records)
  • Mickael Karkousse — Where Do We Begin EP (Virgin Music)
  • Mike Pride — I Hate Work (Rarenoise Records)
  • Modern Nature — Island Of Noise (Bella Union)
  • Mr Twin Sister — Al Mundo Azul (Twin Group)
  • Noir Disco — NOW! 2073 (Terrible Records)
  • Ovlov — Buds (Exploding In Sound Records)
  • Peakes — Peripheral Figures (Practise Music)
  • Robert DeLong — Walk Like Me (Glassnote Records)
  • Robert Plant & Alison Krauss — Raise The Roof (Warner Music)
  • Scowl — How Flowers Grow (Flatspot Records)
  • Shutups — Six EP (Kill Rock Stars)
  • Simon Ward — Simon And The Island (Windsurfer Records/Glassnote Music)
  • Sissi Rada — Nanodiamond (Kryptox)
  • Smile — Phantom Island (Chimp Limb)
  • Snake Mountain Revival — Everything In Sight (Rebel Waves Records)
  • Sting — The Bridge (Cherrytree Records)
  • Swallow The Sun — Moonflowers (Alone Records)
  • Tom Hamilton & Holly Bowling — Lacuna (Royal Potato Family)
  • Ultra Q — Get Yourself A Friend EP (Royal Mountain Records)
  • Various Artists — 10 Years Of Double Double Whammy (Double Double Whammy)
  • Various Artists — Satisfaction Guaranteed: The Sound Of Philadelphia International Records Volume 2 (Vinyl Me, Please)
  • VRSTY — Welcome Home (Spirit Music Group)
  • Weakened Friends — Quitter (Don Giovanni Records)
  • When Rivers Meet — Saving Grace (One Road Records)

Friday, November 26

  • Bitumen — Cleareye Shining (Heavy Machinery Records)
  • Black Label Society — Doom Crew Inc. (Spinefarm)
  • Bryce Dessner And Aaron Dessner — Cyrano (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Verve)
  • Color Dolor — Blurry Things (Soliti)
  • Cousin Kula — Double Dinners (Rhythm Section)
  • Deep Purple — Turning To Crime (earMUSIC)
  • Deine Lakaien — Dual + (Chrom Records)
  • Hasse Fröberg & Musical Companion — We Are The Truth (Glassville Records)
  • JASSS — A World Of Service (Ostgut Ton)
  • The KVB — Unity (Invada Records)
  • Lindy-Fay Hella & Dei Farne — Hildring (ByNorse Music)
  • NOËP — No Man Is An Island (Humming Records/Warner Music Baltics)
  • Pave The Jungle — Waiting for Nothing EP (Daemon T.V.)
  • Richard Dawson & Circle — Henki (Weird World.)
  • Riki — Gold (Dais Records)
  • µ-Ziq & Mrs Jynx — Secret Garden (Planet Mu)

