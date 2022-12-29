In 2021, Ludacris returned with the song “Butter ATL,” and parts of it were recorded when he had a mouthful of Jif peanut butter. The iconic rapper can do anything he wants, really, but he wants others to thrive as well. In a new video posted on his Twitter, he shared a motivational message to fans.

Lounging in a hot tub in the mountains while it’s snowing, Ludacris is drinking what appears to be champagne before giving his brief but inspiring message: “Cheers to 2023,” he said. “Wishing everybody love, peace, happiness, and challenging y’all to do some new sh*t in the new year that you ain’t never did before. I love y’all. Cheers.” The caption reads: “Let The Past Be The PAST🥂”

Let The Past Be The PAST🥂 pic.twitter.com/NCEraLG41r — Ludacris (@Ludacris) December 28, 2022

Last year, a video circulated of Ludacris learning how to be a pilot. The clip prompted many jokes because of how uncharacteristically serious he looked. This year, he made headlines for earning an honorary Bachelor of Science in Music Management degree at Georgia State University, where he previously attended from 1996 to 1998 before dropping out to sign with Def Jam. Of course, he celebrated by gifting himself a private jet. If there’s one reason to try harder in 2023, it’s for Ludacris.