Ludacris May Not Be Able To Cook But He Can Fly A Plane Now

Ludacris firmly established the limits of his talents with his Discovery+ television special Ludacris Can’t Cook, but as he captioned his latest Instagram post, “If you don’t evolve, you’ll evaporate.” By the way, he used that post to showcase an example of exactly what he means; apparently, he’s expanded his list of useful skills to not only include cooking but also piloting his own private jet. Maybe he wants to do his own stunt flying in the next Fast And Furious movie or maybe he just wants to save on hiring chefs and pilots, but it’s a cool thing to see him sitting at the yoke.

Ludacris flying a plane & looking around like there’s planes in the next lane gotta be the funniest shit ever 😭 https://t.co/jXdRWqEpyE — OG ROB 🥀 (@OGROBx) March 2, 2021

Of course, for fans on social media, it was just another prime opportunity to fire up the joke machines. Many of the jokes focused on Luda’s flight demeanor. As Chance The Rapper put it, “He look like a lane finna merge and he tryna get over.”

He look like a lane finna merge and he tryna get over 😭😭 https://t.co/SqDRW1ZQT6 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 3, 2021

Other fans humorously pointed out the gumption of learning to fly a plane while many of us are still adjusting to the last year of social distancing.

Ludacris got a whole pilot’s license during the Ponderosa and I still haven’t learned to put on fake eyelashes. 😩 pic.twitter.com/vr93WuuWcN — April (@ReignOfApril) March 3, 2021

Meanwhile, others imagined their responses to hearing the phrase “This is your captain, Ludacris, speaking” over the plane P.A.

Imagine ur flying first class and u hear LUDACRIS is flying the FUCKING PLANE LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/y6mZBwYEAq — Six (@ResistingSix) March 3, 2021

Check out more amusing responses below.

Biggie said “sky is the limit” Ludacris said: pic.twitter.com/t3MmCNuxZA — 👻:damdonny (@Donn_Knee) March 3, 2021

This is not funny, I've known Ludacris for years and this is what he looks like when he's scared, whoever is behind the camera is forcing him to fly against his will https://t.co/Vx7iXFNxRv — Kyle Harris (@heykyleharris) March 3, 2021

This is why I fw Ludacris. THIS is what a retired rapper should look like. https://t.co/UOEsigSdlC — ARMANI JORDAN 🐶🌟∞ (@ArmaniXJordan) March 3, 2021

Think I’ll trust my life in his hands that’s ludacris https://t.co/Iwy2UD4j1H — UP 🦅 (@JayLykhan) March 3, 2021

"Ladies and gentlemen, Good Morning

Welcome on board This is Captain Ludacris speaking…." talk about range https://t.co/4a2h5t34ri — STOCKFISH™♟ (@Sharpchess) March 3, 2021