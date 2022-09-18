Ahmed Obafemi, known as Chaka Zulu and the manager of Ludacris, has reportedly been arrested for murder charges.

BREAKING: Ludacris’ longtime manager Chaka Zulu arrested on murder charge. The music executive, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, is also charged w/ aggravated assault , possession of firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery, according to jail records. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/4mPLIsI5Pz — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) September 18, 2022

The reporter went on to share multiple tweets saying Obafemi surrendered himself on Tuesday (September 13), and was shot on June 26 outside the Buckhead restaurant he owns. Additionally, his arrest comes just two months after the family of Artez Benton had to bury their loved one who was shot outside the club Ahmed Obafemi owned.

Here’s the background: On June 26, APD responded to the 2200 block of Peachtree Road after getting reports of a shooting. When officers arrived , they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators said it was the “result of a dispute in the parking lot.”@wsbtv — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) September 18, 2022

In June, Uproxx reported that the manager was shot after an escalated dispute at Apt4b. One person was killed, and two others were shot with the expectation they would recover from surgery.

This story is still developing, and Uproxx will provide more details when they are available.