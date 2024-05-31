In the video for “Young N****,” Luh Tyler rides ATVs with his friends, shows off his jewels and cash, and makes it clear he’s just as cool as ever. The Florida teen (for two more years) has been enjoying life since his song “Law & Order” took off on TikTok, and he’s just about a year removed from releasing his debut mixtape, My Vision, on Atlantic Records, so the time is ripe for a follow-up.
After his appearance on the 2023 XXL Freshman Class cover, expectations are high for the 18-year-old, who just graduated from high school last year. His 2024 has already been eventful; earlier this month, he set off on tour with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, on whose Better Off Alone Tour he’ll be opening until late June. He hasn’t announced a new album yet, but don’t be surprised if that announcement comes sooner rather than later.
Watch Luh Tyler’s “Young N****” video above. See Luh Tyler’s tour dates with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie below.
Luh Tyler’s 2024 Tour Dates
06/01 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
06/02 — Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
06/04 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
06/05 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
06/06 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater at the FL State Fairgrounds
06/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
06/09 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/11 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
06/12 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/14 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
06/16 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
06/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/20 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/22 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
06/24 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden