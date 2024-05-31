In the video for “Young N****,” Luh Tyler rides ATVs with his friends, shows off his jewels and cash, and makes it clear he’s just as cool as ever. The Florida teen (for two more years) has been enjoying life since his song “Law & Order” took off on TikTok, and he’s just about a year removed from releasing his debut mixtape, My Vision, on Atlantic Records, so the time is ripe for a follow-up.

After his appearance on the 2023 XXL Freshman Class cover, expectations are high for the 18-year-old, who just graduated from high school last year. His 2024 has already been eventful; earlier this month, he set off on tour with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, on whose Better Off Alone Tour he’ll be opening until late June. He hasn’t announced a new album yet, but don’t be surprised if that announcement comes sooner rather than later.

Watch Luh Tyler’s “Young N****” video above. See Luh Tyler’s tour dates with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie below.