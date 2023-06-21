The 2023 XXL Freshman has been revealed. The artists gracing this year’s cover include Philadelphia’s 2Rare, UK rapper Central Cee, Milwaukee native DC The Don, Memphis breakout stars Finesse2Tymes and GloRilla, the crooner Fridayy, New Yorker Lola Brooke, Florida fly guy Luh Tyler, New Orleans standout Rob49, Real Boston Richey, Michiganer SleazyWorld Go, and Houston viral star TiaCorine.

If those names aren’t familiar to you, Uproxx has you covered with some background. See the links below for more information about each of these rappers, from their UPROXX Sessions performances to profiles and interviews explaining just who they are and why you should be paying attention.

Here’s 2Rare’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Q-Pid.”

Central Cee and Dave recently teamed up for the drill hit “Sprinter.”

DC The Don performed “Enemies” on UPROXX Sessions.

Finesse2Tymes shared his Bar Stories with Uproxx’s Cherise Johnson.

GloRilla heavily features in this overview of the carefree Black girl backlash.

Uproxx’s own Wongo Okon interviewed Fridayy.

Here’s our interview with Lola Brooke.

Who is Luh Tyler? Find out here.

Rob49 gave our Chloe Caldwell a tour of his native New Orleans.

Here’s a double dip for TiaCorine: Her UPROXX Sessions performance and a mini-profile here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.