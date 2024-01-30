In 2022, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie returned from a brief hiatus to share his highly anticipated album, Me vs. Myself. After giving fans time to sit with the 22-track project, at the top of 2023, A Boogie hit the road for one of his most ambitious international performance runs with guest Lola Brooke.

Thanks to A Boogie’s latest announcement across his respective social media pages, supporters know his time on the stage is far from over. On January 29, A Boogie unveiled his massive 39-date tour schedule. Beginning in April, A Boogie’s Better Off Alone Tour will kick off in New Zealand. This go around the globe NLE Choppa, Luh Tyler, Dess Dior, Fridayy, and Byron Messia will serve as special guests on select dates.

A Boogie’s artist presale for his Better Off Alone Tour will launch on Tuesday, February 6. Mastercard holders will gain access to the presale on Wednesday, February 7. The public on-sale date is listed as Friday, February 9. Find more information here. View the full tour schedule below.