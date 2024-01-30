In 2022, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie returned from a brief hiatus to share his highly anticipated album, Me vs. Myself. After giving fans time to sit with the 22-track project, at the top of 2023, A Boogie hit the road for one of his most ambitious international performance runs with guest Lola Brooke.
Thanks to A Boogie’s latest announcement across his respective social media pages, supporters know his time on the stage is far from over. On January 29, A Boogie unveiled his massive 39-date tour schedule. Beginning in April, A Boogie’s Better Off Alone Tour will kick off in New Zealand. This go around the globe NLE Choppa, Luh Tyler, Dess Dior, Fridayy, and Byron Messia will serve as special guests on select dates.
A Boogie’s artist presale for his Better Off Alone Tour will launch on Tuesday, February 6. Mastercard holders will gain access to the presale on Wednesday, February 7. The public on-sale date is listed as Friday, February 9. Find more information here. View the full tour schedule below.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s ‘Better Off Alone Tour’ dates
04/10 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
04/12 — Melbourne, AU @ John Cain Arena
04/14 — Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
04/16 — Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion
04/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
04/24 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium
04/28 — Paris, FR @ Zenith
05/01 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live#%
05/02 — London, UK @ The O2#%
05/05 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena#%
05/18 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena^@&%
05/20 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum^@&%
05/22 — Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord^@&%
05/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum^@&%
05/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^@&%
05/26 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*@&%
05/29 — Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater^@&%
06/01 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^@&%
06/02 — Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^@&%
06/04 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place^@&%
06/05 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^@&%
06/06 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater at the FL State Fairgrounds^@&%
06/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre^@&%
06/09 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion^@&%
06/11 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater^@&%
06/12 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live^@&%
06/14 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre^@&%
06/16 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre^@&%
06/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center@&%
06/20 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden^@&%
06/22 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre^@&%
06/24 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^@&%
09/10 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena%
09/11 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens%
09/12 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre%
09/15 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre%
09/17 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome%
09/18 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place%
09/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena%
^ with NLE Choppa, @ with Luh Tyler, & with Dess Dior, # with Fridayy, and % with Byron Messia
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s ‘Better Off Alone Tour’ poster
