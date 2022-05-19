2022 has been a strong year of music releases from younger stars and seasoned veterans, and another one of the latter is looking to throw his name in the ring. Lupe Fiasco shared some additional information on his upcoming eighth studio album Drill Music In Zion, confirming it will release on June 24 plus the accompanying cover art which incorporates some elements of 2015’s Tetsuo & Youth.

DRILL MUSIC IN ZION JUNE 24th, 2022 pic.twitter.com/Z1YxxgpBwb — TAPE TAPE & HOUSE EP NOW PLAYING (@LupeFiasco) May 18, 2022

The Lasers artist’s engineer Craig Bauer wrote in an Instagram story “The new @lupefiasco record is Rap Album of the year” before correcting himself and saying “Nah. Decade. If you don’t feel something after listening to this…. You may want to check your pulse.” Bauer previously worked on Kanye West’s Late Registration (2005) and Graduation (2007), plus Fiasco’s Food & Liquor (2006) and The Cool (2007).

It’s my best album. Calling it now…may pull back later but for now it’s #1… https://t.co/HOIuzzOoix — TAPE TAPE & HOUSE EP NOW PLAYING (@LupeFiasco) October 2, 2021

Lupe is more focused on how it compares to his catalog, tweeting back in October 2021 “It’s my best album. Calling it now…may pull back later but for now it’s #1.” Fiasco hasn’t released an album since 2018’s Drogas Wave, but has maintained a presence through Twitter, freestyles, and a podcast with Royce Da 5’9″. Lupe has also ventured into television, making cameo appearances on Beat N Path and Empire.

