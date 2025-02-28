Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash has grown into one of the world’s premiere hip-hop festivals, and this summer, it returns to Chicago for its seventh iteration. On June 20-22, Summer Smash will take over the SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago with a new lineup of some of the hottest up-and-coming talents in the business.

In 2024, the Summer Smash lineup was led by Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Chicago’s own Chief Keef, in his first hometown show in a decade. They were joined by Big Sean, Cash Cobain, Destroy Lonely, Flo Milli, JID, Ken Carson, TiaCorine, Waka Flocka Flame, YG Marley, and more. The year before generated viral moments and memes such as seeing Playboi Carti being chased by fans on a highway and Lil Yachty’s jaunty stage walk remixed by AI to include everyone from the supervillain the Joker to the basketball Joker, Nikola Jokic.

Tickets for the festival go on presale today (they’ll be available by the time this posts), including three-day GA passes and VIP packages. The press release explains that this will be the least expensive the tickets will be, so now’s the time to grab them. The lineup will be announced in the coming weeks and you can find more info at www.thesummersmash.com/.