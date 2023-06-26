Playboi Carti collaborated with Madonna and The Weeknd on “Popular” for The Idol, and the events after Carti’s headlining Lyrical Lemonade’s 2023 Summer Smash sounds like a plot line extracted from the controversial HBO series.

Summer Smash was held over the weekend at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. Kid Cudi headlined on Friday night, June 23, while Future handled headliner duties on Saturday, June 24, and Carti brought the Cole Bennett-led event home on Sunday night, June 25. The final night was actually punctuated by Chicago’s very own Lil Durk, but some fans wanted more Playboi Carti.

Videos aggregated on Instagram and Twitter by Our Generation Music show an SUV carrying Carti speeding off from the venue, only to be chased by people on foot as it approached the highway. (Maybe they wanted to demand answers in person as to when his follow-up to Whole Lotta Red is coming.) Carti appeared to love the overflowing love, appearing with a smile from the sunroof.

Fans spotted Playboi Carti after leaving his set at @thesummersmash 👀 #OGM pic.twitter.com/LMDzTZgedA — Our Generation Music (@OGMusicCo) June 26, 2023

According to setlist.fm, Carti’s 12-song Summer Smash set included a cover of Lil Yachty’s “Flex Up” and of Kanye West’s “Off The Grid” — Carti was a featured artist on both — before a three-song encore of “Teen X,” “New N3on,” and “Vamp Anthem.”

See clips from Summer Smash below.

