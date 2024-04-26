Lyrical Lemonade is an influential force in the hip-hop community and their Summer Smash festival has become a must-attend event in its own right. Organizers just unveiled the 2024 lineup last night (April 25) and it’s another winner. The festival goes down from June 14 to 16 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, just outside of downtown Chicago.

The headliners set to lead the fest are Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Chief Keef. Re: Scott, though, it’s not actually just him, as the performance slot is credited to Cactus Jack and will also feature Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Chase B, Luxury Tax, SoFaygo, and WondaGurl.

Beyond that, the lineup also includes Lil Yachty (as his performance at the 2021 edition of the festival is having a meme moment), Big Sean, JID, Denzel Curry, Kodak Black, Destroy Lonely, Flo Milli, Lil Tecca, Ski Mask The Slump God, Cash Cobain, TiaCorine, Ken Carson, Waka Flocka Flame, YG Marley, Lil B, and more.

CHICAGO! The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash (presented by SPKRBX) is back for year 6! 🏎️🏁🍋 pic.twitter.com/tfIjsd9Xj1 — Lyrical Lemonade (@LyricaLemonade) April 26, 2024

Three-day general admission tickets go on sale starting today, April 26, at 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT) via the Summer Smash website. VIP, Diamond VIP, and Parking passes will also be available. Ticket prices will include “no bunk surprise fees,” per a press release.