Everybody From The Joker To Nikola Jokic Is Now Lil Yachty Thanks To A New AI-Fueled Meme

In recent days, a new meme has started to surface, and it turns out that Lil Yachty is at the root of it.

As Know Your Meme notes, Yachty performed at the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash concert in 2021, and a clip of his energetic walk out to the stage has racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube since it was uploaded on June 2022. Here’s that video:

The unmodified video started to be used as a reaction meme here and there, but it has found new life this April, after a post from X (formerly Twitter) account @AIWarper generated some attention. The tweet includes the video, but modified, using a tool called Viggle AI, to replace Yachty with Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal of the Joker.

From there, other examples have been shared online, including some featuring disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, NBA star Nikola Jokic, and King Of The Hill character Hank Hill.

A version featuring New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has gone viral in the sports world, so much so that Thibodeau was asked about it in a recent press conference. He revealed that he was originally showed the clip by one of his players, Mitchell Robinson, and that he thought Robinson himself made the video.

