It’s been over 7 years now since Mac Miller’s premature death, and while he was only 26 years old, he left behind an incredible hip-hop legacy. That legacy has continued since his passing via posthumous releases, with the 2020 album Circles and the upcoming Balloonerism. The latter is set to drop on January 17 (just before his January 19 birthday), and now the loose and chill track “5 Dollar Pony Rides” has been released today (January 9).

A statement previously shared by Miller’s family says of the album:

“Many of Malcolm’s fans are aware of Balloonerism, a full-length album that Malcolm created around the time of the release of Faces in 2014. It is a project that was of great importance to Malcolm — to the extent that he commissioned artwork for it and discussions concerning when it should be released were had regularly, though ultimately GO:OD AM and subsequent albums ended up taking precedence. We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist. Given that unofficial versions of the album have circulated online for years and that releasing Balloonerism was something that Malcolm frequently expressed being important to him, we felt it most appropriate to present an official version of the project to the world. With that in mind, we’re happy to announce that Balloonerism will be released on January 17th, 2025.”

Listen to “5 Dollar Pony Rides” above.

Balloonerism is out 11/17 via Warner Records. Find more information here.