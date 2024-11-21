A teaser seen at this year’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival seemed to tease an official release of the long-lost Mac Miller album Balloonerism. Now, we know for sure: Today, an official release of Balloonerism was announced, set for January 17, 2025.

There’s also an accompanying film to be released, a trailer for which is above.

A statement from Miller’s family reads:

“Many of Malcolm’s fans are aware of Balloonerism, a full-length album that Malcolm created around the time of the release of Faces in 2014. It is a project that was of great importance to Malcolm — to the extent that he commissioned artwork for it and discussions concerning when it should be released were had regularly, though ultimately GO:OD AM and subsequent albums ended up taking precedence. We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist. Given that unofficial versions of the album have circulated online for years and that releasing Balloonerism was something that Malcolm frequently expressed being important to him, we felt it most appropriate to present an official version of the project to the world. With that in mind, we’re happy to announce that Balloonerism will be released on January 17th, 2025.”

The official tracklist has not yet been revealed, but for an idea of what it is likely to look like, there’s a tracklist from a version of the project that surfaced in 2021 (via Genius). However, while that has 16 tracks, the new release has 14 tracks (per Apple Music).