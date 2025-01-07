Mac Miller highlights the early 2025 new music calendar with Balloonerism, which gets its first official release after other versions of the project have circulated online. The January 17 release date for the posthumous project was revealed previously, but now we have the tracklist.

Of particular note are features from SZA on “DJ’s Chord Organ” and Delusional Thomas on “Transformations.” Beyond that, there are no other credited features on the project.

A statement previously shared by Miller’s family says:

“Many of Malcolm’s fans are aware of Balloonerism, a full-length album that Malcolm created around the time of the release of Faces in 2014. It is a project that was of great importance to Malcolm — to the extent that he commissioned artwork for it and discussions concerning when it should be released were had regularly, though ultimately GO:OD AM and subsequent albums ended up taking precedence. We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist. Given that unofficial versions of the album have circulated online for years and that releasing Balloonerism was something that Malcolm frequently expressed being important to him, we felt it most appropriate to present an official version of the project to the world. With that in mind, we’re happy to announce that Balloonerism will be released on January 17th, 2025.”

Find the tracklist (and the previously revealed cover art) below.