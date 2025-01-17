Mac Miller’s long-awaited album Balloonerism is finally out after months of speculation, and as it turns out, it won’t just be a musical experience, but a visual one, as well. In addition to the 14 songs, Mac Miller’s accounts shared a trailer for a short film based on the album, which looks like it’ll be a magical, animated adventure film. Part Stuart Little, part Toy Story, and part apocalyptic fantasy, the film looks like it’ll have a much more chaotic vibe than the mellow album, which grew from jam sessions prior to the completion of his mixtape Faces.

The film was screened in a variety of one-night-only showings around the world, including Auckland, New Zealand; Berlin, Germany; Dublin, Ireland; London, UK; Melbourne, Australia; New York City; Paris, France; Pittsburgh; Sydney, Australia; and Toronto. Details about its official release remain scarce, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Miller’s estate worked out a deal with one of the big streamers.

In a statement, the family wrote:

“Many of Malcolm’s fans are aware of Balloonerism, a full-length album that Malcolm created around the time of the release of Faces in 2014. It is a project that was of great importance to Malcolm — to the extent that he commissioned artwork for it and discussions concerning when it should be released were had regularly, though ultimately GO:OD AM and subsequent albums ended up taking precedence. We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist. Given that unofficial versions of the album have circulated online for years and that releasing Balloonerism was something that Malcolm frequently expressed being important to him, we felt it most appropriate to present an official version of the project to the world. With that in mind, we’re happy to announce that Balloonerism will be released on January 17th, 2025.”

Balloonerism is out now via Warner. You can listen to it here.