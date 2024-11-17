Yesterday (November 17), Tyler The Creator’s beloved music festival Camp Flog Gnaw kicked off its 10th anniversary. While the 2024 Camp Flog Gnaw lineup featured many of the “Sticky” rapper’s collaborators. But one musical figure and frequent performer was terribly missed—Mac Miller.

But Mac was present in spirit. Between Sampha and Alchemist & Friends’ set at 2024 Camp Flog Gnaw, a video teaser featuring Mac Miller’s previously leaked track “5 Dollar Pony Rides” played across the screens (viewable here).

As the clip ends, the displays flash the word “soon.” Given that the track has long since circulated online and is a feature record on Mac Miller’s long-lost album, Balloonerism. Supporters are jumping for joy as the series of songs were supposedly recorded between 2013 and 2014.

In a now-delete post (viewable here) from E. Dan of ID Labs spoke about the mythical project. “[Mac] did make an actual track list (a few actually) and pretty much all of the songs you all know as ‘Balloonerism’ were made inside of a week stemming from what was basically jam sessions,” he wrote. “He did indeed move on from it, took a few of the songs for ‘Faces’ and never got back to it.”

He then addressed the fans rumors surrounding the project, writing: “Some of the artwork and the track lists you see for this online aren’t from Mac. They are made up. The project itself was a real thing in so far as Mac made a few iTunes playlists about it, but it never got finished.”

Producer Madlib has also teased that he has a posthumous joint project with Mac Miller in the tuck.