The COVID-19 pandemic is now a thing of the past (at least in terms of the quarantine era), and it was a time where the sudden and drastic shift in lifestyle had a significant impact on people. That includes SZA, who admits she was “hella depressed” during that time.

On X (formerly Twitter), a SZA fan shared a COVID-era video of SZA, writing, “i miss this era so much.” SZA responded, “Covid was hard … my granny had just died .. I was hella depressed n masking . Not eating. Over working out . but I always had my childhood home to n get lost . Still do . Grateful to be in a much better mental space now. [heart emoji] s/o to those days tho[heart emoji].”

In 2020, SZA spoke about having anxiety and how it affects her release schedule, saying, “I just really want to put out more music and more — this body of work that I’ve been working on… everything sounds different. But it all sounds like me. But I realized… as long as the essence of me is in it I’m not really stressed about continuity or making sense to anybody. I’ve been making a sh*t ton of music. If you really leave it up to me, ain’t no telling when sh*t’s gonna come out because I have anxiety… I’ve never felt so loose in the world before.”