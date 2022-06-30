In honor of Machine Gun Kelly’s Hulu documentary, Life Is Pink, as well as his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, The Empire State Building lit up pink yesterday. According to the 1,451-foot-tall tower’s website, the building did so as “a symbol of strength, perseverance, and hope in partnership with Machine Gun Kelly and his new documentary, Life In Pink.”

In a video shared by The Empire State Building’s official Twitter account today, Kelly is seen dancing with one of the building’s tour guides to his hit single, “Emo Girl.”

Perhaps this video was taken before the concert and the afterparty thrown by Kelly and his fiance, Megan Fox. From there, footage on Kelly’s Instagram story of Kelly celebrating at Catch Steak after the show. During the celebration, the “Emo Girl” rapper/singer smashed a champagne glass over his head.

“I don’t give a f*ck, bro. I don’t give a sh*t,” he said seconds before breaking the glass.

But the fact that he had glass in his skin didn’t stop him from singing. In a subsequent clip, he is seen singing his hit single, “My Ex’s Best Friend.”

“F*ck it,” he captioned the video.