Watch Machine Gun Kelly Perform ‘My Ex’s Best Friend’ On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Machine Gun Kelly is fulfilling a lifelong dream tonight by performing on Saturday Night Live, and he took a moment earlier in the week to acknowledge what this appearance means to him. “I remember when I was a kid watching @nbcsnl every weekend with my aunt and my dad,” he wrote on Twitter. “Since they aren’t here to see this moment, I’m going to perform the song I wrote for them on the show. Hopefully I’ll feel them there.” On another sweet note, he also entered the building in New York this morning carrying his new girlfriend, Megan Fox, in his arms. Romance isn’t dead?

Anyway, Kelly, aka Colson Baker, released his critically-acclaimed new album Tickets To My Downfall late last year to unprecedented success, marking a pivot from some of his more rap-inflected work toward a pop-punk sound that just worked. One of the best songs off that record is the one he kicked off his time on SNL with, “My Ex’s Best Friend,” a strange and all-too-real exploration of how dating histories can make moving on that much more complicated, but how often we’re all forced into doing it, anyway. Check out the performance above, and here’s hoping his family is looking on, and proud of this moment.

