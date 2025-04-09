Last month, Megan Fox gave birth to her and Machine Gun Kelly’s first baby together (who is not named Celestial Seed). Given that the pair are frequently in the news for one reason or another, the comedic masterminds at The Onion recently came up with a terrific fake headline about them: “Megan Fox Confirms She And New Baby Will Co-Parent Machine Gun Kelly.”

MGK clearly got a kick out of it, as he shared an Instagram post of the headline on his Story yesterday (April 8), adding some crying-laughing emojis.

Here are some excerpts from the full post:

“LOS ANGELES — Expressing relief that they were both on the same page about custody, Megan Fox confirmed Friday that she and her new baby would be working together to co-parent Machine Gun Kelly. ‘The coming months are going to be exhausting, but knowing that I have this newborn by my side to help set a good example for MGK makes it a lot less scary,’ said the Transformers actress.”

“‘I’d almost forgotten how bad the late nights and the smell of vape smoke can be when you’re caring for a 34-year-old white pop-rapper, so it’s nice to feel emotionally supported by someone more mature for once.'”

“‘It was a lot of work to Machine Gun Kelly-proof this house, but the baby and I are just happy that, for now, he still has all his fingers and toes.'”

The headline is presumably a play on reports of Fox’s supposed thoughts about co-parenting with MGK.