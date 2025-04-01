Back in November 2024, Megan Fox announced she was pregnant with her and Machine Gun Kelly’s first child together. (The two both have other children from previous relationships.) Well, it’s been a few months since then, and sure enough, the child has arrived.

On March 27, the day of the child’s birth, MGK shared a short video of his newborn daughter holding onto one of his fingers and wrote, “she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed 3/27/25.”

Naturally, as people are wont to do, they started looking for clues about any info related to the newborn. Some suspected that given MGK’s caption, the baby’s name is Celestial Seed, to the point that some have outright said that assuming it’s true. Once MGK caught wind of this, he cleared up any confusion. In a post shared on his Instagram Story yesterday (March 31), MGK shared a screenshot of a video that misnames his child and wrote, “wait guys…her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed’ [crying-laughing emoji] her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready.”

So, while it’s not rare for celebrities to give their children uncommon names, this kid isn’t named “Celestial Seed.” There’s a good chance the baby has a relatively typical name, given MGK and Fox’s histories with naming children: Fox’s previous three children are named Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green, and Journey River Green, while MGK’s first daughter is named Casie Colson Baker.