Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly Grammys 2023
Megan Fox Is Pregnant With Her And MGK’s First Baby Together, She Announces

Today (November 11), Megan Fox confirmed she’s pregnant with her and MGK’s (formerly Machine Gun Kelly) first child together.

Fox shared the news on Instagram. The two-image post features a maternity photo of Fox, naked but covered in black oil as she shows off her baby bump. The second photo is of a positive pregnancy test. She tagged MGK in the post, confirming that he’s the father. The post is captioned, “nothing is ever really lost. welcome back.”

The caption references a miscarriage Fox and MGK experienced, which Fox spoke about in 2023.

Both Fox and MGK have children from previous relationships. Fox is mother to three boys — Noah Shannon Green (born in 2012), Bodhi Ransom Green (born in 2014), and Journey River Green (born in 2016) — with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, as People notes. MGK also has a daughter, Casie Colson Baker, born in 2009, per People.

Meanwhile, MGK recently spoke about how he’s perceived in the hip-hop community and how he believes it differs between races, saying, “I won’t deny that there is a subconscious stigma around that — being white in hip-hop. To me, it’s so funny because the streets f*ck with me so tough. It’s honestly from other white people that give me the most sh*t.”

