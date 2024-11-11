Today (November 11), Megan Fox confirmed she’s pregnant with her and MGK’s (formerly Machine Gun Kelly) first child together.

Fox shared the news on Instagram. The two-image post features a maternity photo of Fox, naked but covered in black oil as she shows off her baby bump. The second photo is of a positive pregnancy test. She tagged MGK in the post, confirming that he’s the father. The post is captioned, “nothing is ever really lost. welcome back.”

The caption references a miscarriage Fox and MGK experienced, which Fox spoke about in 2023.

Both Fox and MGK have children from previous relationships. Fox is mother to three boys — Noah Shannon Green (born in 2012), Bodhi Ransom Green (born in 2014), and Journey River Green (born in 2016) — with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, as People notes. MGK also has a daughter, Casie Colson Baker, born in 2009, per People.

