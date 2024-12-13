M3GAN wasn’t the first, and she won’t be the last.
That is to say, helper robots who grow homicidal are having an extended moment. A recent Megan Fox movie, Subservience, hails from XYZ Films and found a streaming home on Netflix. Although the film’s reviews skew negative, viewers are streaming it like candy, and the film landed at spot #2 on Netflix’s Top 10 movies in its first week on the platform.
In the schlocky, semi sci-fi project, Fox embodies an Android called Alice, who is brought on by a weary father, Nick Peretti (Michele Morrone), to help out with household matters like cooking and cleaning while his wife, Maggie (Madeline Zima), recovers from illness. Maggie does eventually feel much better, but unfortunately, her convalescence time includes Alice seducing Nick and growing territorial. This accelerates into stalking behavior and eventually the attempted murder of Maggie. Nick and Maggie do manage to “kill” Alice, but the film’s closing moments reveal that Alice retains memories of Nick and isn’t entirely out of commission. So, there’s obviously room for more story.
Will There Be A Subservience Part 2 With Megan Fox?
XYZ Films hasn’t announced a sequel yet, nor has Netflix mentioned any role in this happening, but that’s to be expected with the film only now finding streaming success. However, director S.K. Dale (who also worked with Fox on Till Death) did acknowledge that he’s down if producers green light more. While speaking with Comic Book, he revealed, “I think if we were to expand on the story, I would really want to explore the evolution of the AI, as she becomes more self-aware.”
Dale further added, “We never wanted it to feel like a Marvel movie setting up for a sequel.” He “needed the audience to know that there is more to come for [the family], but not necessarily in a way that’s setting up the Avengers coming in five films’ time.” Fair enough, but surely, discussions on a possible sequel will happen.