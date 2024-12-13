Will There Be A ‘Subservience’ Part 2 With Megan Fox?

M3GAN wasn’t the first, and she won’t be the last.

That is to say, helper robots who grow homicidal are having an extended moment. A recent Megan Fox movie, Subservience, hails from XYZ Films and found a streaming home on Netflix. Although the film’s reviews skew negative, viewers are streaming it like candy, and the film landed at spot #2 on Netflix’s Top 10 movies in its first week on the platform.

In the schlocky, semi sci-fi project, Fox embodies an Android called Alice, who is brought on by a weary father, Nick Peretti (Michele Morrone), to help out with household matters like cooking and cleaning while his wife, Maggie (Madeline Zima), recovers from illness. Maggie does eventually feel much better, but unfortunately, her convalescence time includes Alice seducing Nick and growing territorial. This accelerates into stalking behavior and eventually the attempted murder of Maggie. Nick and Maggie do manage to “kill” Alice, but the film’s closing moments reveal that Alice retains memories of Nick and isn’t entirely out of commission. So, there’s obviously room for more story.