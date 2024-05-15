Producer Madlib celebrated a big milestone this past weekend. On Saturday (May 11) at a 10th anniversary celebration of his album Piñata, which featured raps by Freddie Gibbs. The celebration took place at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City.

During the celebration, Madlib spun some tunes and dropped some beats. Freddie Gibbs was set to come to the stage. But before he performed, Madlib teased some new music with his frequent collaborator.

“Y’all ready for Freddie Gibbs?,” Madlib asked the crowd, who responded with cheers. Madlib continued, promising the crowd “[I’m] About to drop this live sh*t on y’all. Montana up next.”

Madlib teases his Freddie Gibbs collab album 'Montana' at a recent show 👀 “Montana next up.” 🦓 pic.twitter.com/aiPLx0zGwc — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) May 13, 2024

Though neither Madlib nor Gibbs indicated an official release date for Montana, fans are waiting with bated breath.

Montana will mark Madlib and Gibbs’ third full-length album together, their first being 2014’s Piñata and their second being 2019’s Bandana. The duo releases music under the stage name, MadGibbs.

In addition to these two — soon to be three — albums, Madlib and Gibbs have also released five EPs together — 2011’s Thuggin’, 2012’s Shame, 2013’s Deeper, 2014’s Knicks (Remix), and 2020’s The Diamond Mine Sessions, with El Michels Affair.

You can see a clip from the Piñata 10th anniversary show above.