Mahalia is gearing up for the official release of her next sophomore album, IRL. To give fans an idea of what to expect, she unveiled the tracklist in an Instagram video — where she is seen writing each of the titles (and collabs) with a red marker.

“With two weeks to go until the release of my second album IRL, I think it’s about time you guys know who’s on it with me,” she captioned. “Couldn’t be prouder of this record, and I just have to say thank you to all of you for blessing me with your greatness.”

Just a few days ago, Mahalia posted a separate Instagram pic of her holding the IRL vinyl. She announced that she’s doing a few in-store signings, including at the UK’s Rough Trade East and Rough Trade Bristol.

From there, she is heading out on a UK and European tour in October. A complete list of tour dates and ticketing info for the signings can be found on her website.

Continue scrolling for Mahalia’s full IRL tracklist and features.

1. “Ready”

2. “In My Bag”

3. “Terms And Conditions”

4. “In My Head” Feat. Joyce Wrice

5. “Cheat” Feat. JoJo

6. “November” Feat. Stormzy

7. “Hey Stranger”

8. “Isn’t It Strange?”

9. “It’s Not Me, It’s You” Feat. Destin Conrad

10. “Wassup” Feat. Kojey Radical

11. “Lose Lose”

12. “Goodbyes”

13. “IRL”

IRL is out 7/14 via Atlantic. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.