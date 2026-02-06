Maisie Peters is on a roll. In 2023, she released her second album, The Good Witch, which was her first to go No. 1 in her native UK. In 2024, she was an opener on some of the year’s biggest tours: Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Noah Kahan, and Conan Gray. She’s set to once again make 2026 her year, as she recently announced Florescence, a new album set for May 15.

Today (February 6), she shares a new single, “My Regards,” and a video. Amelia Dimoldenberg, of Chicken Shop Date fame, directs, while Benito Skinner stars alongside Peters. In a statement, Dimoldenberg says of the visual:

“Directing this music video for Maisie has been an absolute joy. From the moment I heard the track, I knew we had to lean into her gift for storytelling. I thought it would be interesting to subvert the ‘possessive girlfriend’ trope by making Maisie a literal bodyguard. It felt like a fun way to heighten the narrative.”

Peters also says of the song:

“My Regards feels powerful, tongue in cheek, sexy and funny, all of which I feel are parts of myself I hadn’t really gotten to explore much musically up until this album! I was inspired by a lot of the country greats and their ‘stand by your man songs’, and so I thought I’d write my own modern day version; however in this song I get to play the role of fierce protector instead of simpering love interest, which is so often how women have been depicted in relationships throughout history.”

Check out the video above and find Peters’ upcoming tour dates below.