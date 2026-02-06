Maisie Peters is on a roll. In 2023, she released her second album, The Good Witch, which was her first to go No. 1 in her native UK. In 2024, she was an opener on some of the year’s biggest tours: Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Noah Kahan, and Conan Gray. She’s set to once again make 2026 her year, as she recently announced Florescence, a new album set for May 15.
Today (February 6), she shares a new single, “My Regards,” and a video. Amelia Dimoldenberg, of Chicken Shop Date fame, directs, while Benito Skinner stars alongside Peters. In a statement, Dimoldenberg says of the visual:
“Directing this music video for Maisie has been an absolute joy. From the moment I heard the track, I knew we had to lean into her gift for storytelling. I thought it would be interesting to subvert the ‘possessive girlfriend’ trope by making Maisie a literal bodyguard. It felt like a fun way to heighten the narrative.”
Peters also says of the song:
“My Regards feels powerful, tongue in cheek, sexy and funny, all of which I feel are parts of myself I hadn’t really gotten to explore much musically up until this album! I was inspired by a lot of the country greats and their ‘stand by your man songs’, and so I thought I’d write my own modern day version; however in this song I get to play the role of fierce protector instead of simpering love interest, which is so often how women have been depicted in relationships throughout history.”
Check out the video above and find Peters’ upcoming tour dates below.
Maisie Peters’ Florescence Album Cover Artwork
Maisie Peters’ Florescence Tracklist
1. “Mary Janes”
2. “Audrey Hepburn”
3. “Say My Name In Your Sleep”
4. “Old Fashioned”
5. “Houses”
6. “Kingmaker” with Julia Michaels
7. “Vampire Time”
8. “My Regards”
9. “You You You”
10. “If You Let Me” with Marcus Mumford
11. “Flat Earther”
12. “Questions”
13. “Girl’s Just Flying”
14. “You Then Me Now”
15. “Nothing Like Being In Love”
Maisie Peters’ 2026 Tour Dates
03/01 — Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
03/02 — Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
03/04 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Theatre
03/05 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Theatre
03/16 — Brussels, Belgium @ La Madeleine
03/18 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg MAX
03/20 — Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus
03/21 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
03/23 — Paris, France @ La Cigale
03/25 — London, UK @ KOKO
04/14 — Washington, DC, USA @ 9:30 Club
04/16 — Montreal, Canada @ Théâtre Beanfield
04/17 — Toronto, Canada @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
04/19 — Chicago, USA @ The Vic Theatre
04/22 — Los Angeles, USA @ The Fonda Theatre
04/25 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Cine Joia
Florescence is out 5/15 via Gingerbread Man. Find more information here.