Conan Gray has been crushing it with his new ’80s-inspired era, which he revealed in January will culminate in Found Heaven, a new album. The LP is about a month away now, as it’s currently set for release on April 5. A few months after that, the former Uproxx cover star will embark on a tour he just announced today (March 4): Found Heaven On Tour.

The trek starts with a run of Australian shows in July before taking to North America in September and October, then wrapping up with European and UK concerts in November. Fellow former Uproxx cover star Maisie Peters will support on the North American dates, while Between Friends will open in Europe and the UK.

FOUND HEAVEN ON TOUR. 2024. LINK IN MY BIO TO SIGN UP FOR PRESALE. PUBLIC ON SALE MARCH 8TH. can’t wait to be together screaming FH (plus all of our favorite classics) so soon. honored to be bringing my brilliant friends @maisiehpeters and @BetweenFriends along for the ride.… pic.twitter.com/nGJjfs7ItT — conan gray (@conangray) March 4, 2024

The general on-sale for tickets starts March 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Before that, there’s a pre-sale starting March 6 at 10 a.m. local time, and fans can sign up for that here. There’s also a pre-sale exclusive to Verizon customers that goes from March 5 at 10 a.m. local time to March 7 at 10 p.m. local time. Find more information about that here.

Find Gray’s upcoming tour dates below.