Conan Gray has been crushing it with his new ’80s-inspired era, which he revealed in January will culminate in Found Heaven, a new album. The LP is about a month away now, as it’s currently set for release on April 5. A few months after that, the former Uproxx cover star will embark on a tour he just announced today (March 4): Found Heaven On Tour.
The trek starts with a run of Australian shows in July before taking to North America in September and October, then wrapping up with European and UK concerts in November. Fellow former Uproxx cover star Maisie Peters will support on the North American dates, while Between Friends will open in Europe and the UK.
FOUND HEAVEN ON TOUR. 2024. LINK IN MY BIO TO SIGN UP FOR PRESALE. PUBLIC ON SALE MARCH 8TH. can’t wait to be together screaming FH (plus all of our favorite classics) so soon. honored to be bringing my brilliant friends @maisiehpeters and @BetweenFriends along for the ride.… pic.twitter.com/nGJjfs7ItT
— conan gray (@conangray) March 4, 2024
The general on-sale for tickets starts March 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Before that, there’s a pre-sale starting March 6 at 10 a.m. local time, and fans can sign up for that here. There’s also a pre-sale exclusive to Verizon customers that goes from March 5 at 10 a.m. local time to March 7 at 10 p.m. local time. Find more information about that here.
Find Gray’s upcoming tour dates below.
Conan Gray 2024 Tour Dates: Found Heaven On Tour
07/11 — Melbourne, Australia @ John Cain Arena
07/13 — Brisbane, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall
07/17 — Sydney, Australia @ ICC Sydney Theatre
07/19 — Adelaide, Australia @ Spin Off Festival
09/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory *
09/21 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *
09/23 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
09/25 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
09/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
10/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann *
10/03 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *
10/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *
10/06 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *
10/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Chelsea Theater at Cosmopolitan *
10/13 — Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds *
10/15 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater *
10/17 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *
10/18 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *
10/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *
10/23 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre *
10/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX *
10/26 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *
11/02 — Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ AFAS Live #
11/04 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National #
11/05 — Paris, France @ Zénith Paris la Villette #
11/07 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo #
11/10 — London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley #
* with Maisie Peters
# with Between Friends
Conan Gray’s Found Heaven On Tour Poster
Found Heaven is out 4/5 via Republic Records. Find more information here.