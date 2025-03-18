South African duo Major League DJz have shared a new song with help from Grammy-nominated R&B star Jorja Smith.

“Come With Me” is described as identical twin brothers Bandile and Banele Mbere’s “first official foray into electronic music,” and what a debut it is: it sounds like jumping into the ocean at sunset, as depicted in the artwork.

Major League DJz started working on “Come With Me” four years ago. “We knew we wanted to step into the electronic space in a way that still felt authentic to who we are, and this track was the perfect balance,” they said in a statement. “We’ve also been wanting to work with Jorja on an original track for a while and now the timing feels perfect.”

Per a press release: “As global ambassadors of Amapiano, Major League DJz have long been at the forefront of shaping and expanding the genre. However, in their home country, Amapiano has always existed alongside house and electronic dance music. Their latest single ‘Come With Me’ is a natural progression — blending their signature log drum rhythms with the pulse of house and Afro-electronic sounds.”

You can listen to “Come With Me” by Major League DJz featuring Jorja Smith above.