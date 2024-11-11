Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Jorja Smith released two singles and announced tour dates for a run of shows set to kick off in 2025 and Tyla shared a video for her “Push 2 Start” record, a highlight from her Tyla+ project. Elsewhere, Frank Ocean is set to make his directorial debut thanks to a rumored movie with A24. Here are the new releases you need to have your eye on this week:

Jorja Smith — “Loving You / Don’t Let Me Go” Jorja Smith continues her fairly active 2024 year with the release of two new singles — “Loving You” and “Don’t Let Me Go.” The former features Maverick Sabre for a duet about unconditional love despite the faults of a partner. On the flip side, “Don’t Let Me Go” is a somber record meant to remind a lover of the unique compatibility that exists in their relationship. Eric Bellinger — “Feelings Never Die” Eric Bellinger released his ninth album The Rebirth 3: The Party & The Bedroom earlier this year, but the talented singer-songwriter isn’t clocking out of 2024 just yet. He’s back with “Feelings Never Die,” a lively dance number that proclaims the everlasting presence of love even when a relationship dies. It’s the second single from his upcoming It’ll All Make Sense Later album, out November 22.

Mario — “Glad You Came” Next month, legendary R&B singer Mario will release his sixth album Glad You Came, and ahead of its arrival he shares the album’s title track. “Glad You Came” is driven by the satisfaction of a love’s arrival after yearning for their presence. Glad You Came arrives on December 13. Phabo — “5000 Degrees” Feat. Josef Lamercier Phabo is heating things up for his latest single with Josef Lamercier. The duo teams up for “5000 Degrees” which is built on the burning desire that exists between two lovers who are drawn to each other, no matter how hard they may try to resist. “‘5000 Degrees’ paints a picture of both angst and anticipation while out partying with your love interest,” Phabo said in a press release. “No matter where you are in the hemisphere, things have the propensity to get hot and heavy when your muse is setting the tone.”

Dee Gatti — “Proper” Dee Gatti has had a very active 2024 year, and it continues with “Proper.” The new single is a seductive and sultry tune that Gatti uses to convince a love for another moment of intimacy, one that she promises to make worthwhile. The track arrives with confirmation that Gatti will release a new EP soon. JayO — WhosDat Rising British R&B singer steps into the spotlight with his debut project WhosDat. The new effort features seven and guest appearances from Popcaan and Odeal for a body of work that is both sweet and tantalizing thanks to injections of afrobeats and dancehall influences. Highlights: “Hmm” Feat. Popcaan, “Fall In Love” Feat. Odeal & “Red Light”

Breez Kennedy — “Love Language” Breez Kennedy recently wrapped up a gig as the opening act for Bryson Tiller on his The Legacy Tour and now he’s back with a treat for fans. “Love Language” arrive as uptempo, 2000s R&B-influenced record aimed at a lover Kennedy just wants to figure out. Inquires about her love language are backed with his pleas for her not to “break me down” and bring their relationship to an end. Byron Juane — A Night About You North Carolina singer Byron Juane is back with his first project since 2022’s A Little Crazy. His newest effort, A Night About You, delivers nine songs aimed at giving love to the ladies as he speaks of his most endearing moments in love. “Ladies, I see you, I hear you, and I stand with you,” he said in an Instagram post about the project before adding, “let this album be a reminder of your worth and the truth that you are always loved and cherished, no matter the circumstances.” Highlights: “Timeless” Feat. Kenyon Dixon, “Who Got It” & “Time”

Hylan Starr — Room To Grow (Deluxe) Oklahoma singer Hylan Starr is back with the deluxe edition of Room To Grown project, released earlier this year. The deluxe adds four new songs and a feature from Solo Lucci to the project that Starr said “is gonna help yall get to know me as a person and why I got room to grow.” Highlights: “Foreva Rich” Feat. Solo Lucci & “Blessings” Aaron Page — “Lord Knows” Connecticut-bred and Houston-based singer Aaron Page has flooded the music world with music this year and he continues with his latest drop “Lord Knows.” The slow-burning record is a passionate message to a love interest as Page paints a picture of what their future could look like if she gives him a chance as they both walk out of the club where they first met.