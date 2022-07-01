Towards the end of 2019, Mandy Moore announced that she would hit the road for her first tour in over a decade. The string of performances would follow the release of her sixth album Silver Landings, which arrived in 2020 as her first project since 2009. Unfortunately, thanks to the COVID pandemic, Moore was forced to cancel that 2020 tour. Fast-forward to this year, and Moore is just a little over a month removed from dropping her seventh album In Real Life. Just like Silver Landings, that project was set to be followed by a North American tour, and while it got underway earlier this month, Moore was once again forced to cancel a collection of dates.

Moore announced that the rest of her 2022 tour dates, which is 14 dates in total, were canceled and it’s for a good reason. She recently announced that she is expecting her second son with Dawes lead vocalist Taylor Goldsmith, and it’s this pregnancy that’s made it very difficult to continue touring, as she explained in a new statement. “Friends, It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am cancelling my remaining show dates in 2022,” she wrote on Instagram. “It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you.”

She continued, “When we booked these shows, I wasn’t pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed. I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home.”

Moore ended her message by thanking fans for their support and noted that “all tickets will be refunded at place of purchase.”

You can read Moore’s full message about the tour cancellation above.