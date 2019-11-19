Mandy Moore Announces Her First Tour In Over A Decade

Over the past ten years, Mandy Moore has essentially put her music career on pause and has instead been more active when it comes to acting. Most notably, she has been a cast member of This Is Us since 2016. Moore the musician is making a comeback, though. She released her first single in a long time, “When I Wasn’t Watching,” in September, and now she has announced that she will be embarking on her first tour in over a decade

The run of dates begins in March 2020, and Moore says of the tour, “It’s been over a decade since I’ve hit the road but I am thrilled to put together an intimate, elevated evening of new and old tunes, performed with a superb group of musicians. I want the show to have threads of what the writing and recording process was like with this band, almost like you’ve been invited in our living room for an inside glimpse. It just feels good to be sharing this side of me again in its purest form, a real side of me I have been itching to put back into the universe.”

Bedouine is thrilled to be one of the tour’s openers (in addition to Madison Cunningham), writing on Twitter, “Opening for the biggest babe on the books, @TheMandyMoore. Looking forward to dancing in the wings where you cant see me, you’re welcome.”

Find Moore’s upcoming tour dates below.

03/20/2020 — Benedum Center @ Pittsburgh, PA *

03/21/2020 — Music Box at the Borgata @ Atlantic City, NJ *

03/22/2020 — Orpheum Theatre @ Boston, MA *

03/24/2020 — Beacon Theatre @ New York, NY *

03/26/2020 — Warner Theatre @ Washington DC *

03/27/2020 — Count Basie Theatre @ Red Bank, NJ *

03/30/2020 — Durham Performing Arts Center @ Durham, NC *

03/31/2020 — North Charleston Performing Arts Center @ Charleston, SC *

04/01/2020 — Knight Theatre @ Charlotte, NC *

04/03/2020 — Woodruff Arts Center @ Atlanta, GA *

04/04/2020 — Lyric Theatre @ Birmingham, AL *

04/05/2020 — Ryman Auditorium @ Nashville, TN *

04/07/2020 — Florida Theatre @ Jacksonville, FL *

04/08/2020 — Bob Carr Theater @ Orlando, FL *

04/09/2020 — Straz Center @ Tampa, FL *

04/17/2020 — Pabst Theatre @ Milwaukee, WI *

04/18/2020 — Chicago Theatre @ Chicago, IL *

04/19/2020 — State Theatre @ Minneapolis, MN *

04/21/2020 — Uptown Theatre @ Kansas City, MO ^

04/23/2020 — Majestic Theatre @ Dallas, TX ^

04/24/2020 — Cullen Performing Arts Center @ Houston, TX ^

04/25/2020 — ACL Live at the Moody Theater @ Austin, TX ^

04/27/2020 — Orpheum Theatre @ Phoenix, AZ ^

05/01/2020 — Crest Theatre @ Sacramento, CA ^

05/02/2020 — Warfield Theatre @ San Francisco, CA ^

05/05/2020 — Roseland Theater @ Portland, OR ^

05/06/2020 — Paramount Theatre @ Seattle, WA ^

05/08/2020 — Eccles Theater @ Salt Lake City, UT ^

05/09/2020 — Gothic Theatre @ Denver, CO ^

* with Bedouine

^ with Madison Cunningham