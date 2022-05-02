newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
iStock
Music

All The New Albums Coming Out In May 2022

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in May. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, May 6

  • !!! — Let It Be Blue (Warp)
  • Aaron Raitiere — Wide Dreamer (Dinner Time Rec)
  • Alison Wonderland — Loner (EMI Music Australia)
  • Alune Wade — Sultan (Enja Records)
  • The Americans — Stand True (Loose Music)
  • Anna Calvi — Tommy EP (Domino Recordings)
  • Arcade Fire — We (Columbia)
  • Astor Piazzolla — Astor Piazzolla: The American Clavé Recordings (Nonesuch)
  • Aundrey Guillaume. — Energy EP (Secretly Canadian)
  • Awolnation — My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers, And Me (Better Noise Music)
  • Bad Planning — Et Fortes (Jump Start Records)
  • Belle And Sebastian — A Bit Of Previous (Matador Records)
  • Bill Fay — Still Some Light: Part 2 (Dead Oceans)
  • The Black Crowes — 1972 EP (Amazon Music)
  • Bottler — Journey Work (InFiné)
  • Brennen Leigh — Obsessed with The West (Signature Sounds)
  • The Builders And The Butchers — Hell & High Water (Badman)
  • C Duncan — Alluvium (Bella Union)
  • Emeli Sandé — Let’s Say For Instance (Chrysalis Records)
  • The Feeling — Loss. Hope. Love (Island Records)
  • Flight Mode — Torshov, ’05 EP (Sound as Language)
  • Francesco Lurgo — Sleep Together Folded Like Origami (Bosco Rec)
  • Fuzz Meadows — Orange Sunshine (Copper Feast Records)
  • George Winston — NIGHT (RCA Records)
  • Gianni Brezzo — Tutto Passa (Jakarta Records)
  • Halestorm — Back From The Dead (Atlantic)
  • Ibeyi — Spell 31 (XL)
  • Jack Harlow — Come Home The Kids Miss You (Atlantic Records)
  • Jani Liimatainen — My Father’s Son (Frontiers Music Srl)
  • Jeff Scott Soto — Complicated (Frontiers Music Srl)
  • John Tsung — Empire Postcards (Broken Stone)
  • Jon Natchez — Luzzu (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Little Twig Records)
  • The Juliana Theory — Still The Same Kids Pt. 1 EP (Equal Vision Records)
  • Kaleidobolt — This One Simple Trick (Svart Records)
  • Karen Dalton — Shuckin’ Sugar (Delmore Recording Society)
  • Kelz — 5am And I Can’t Sleep (Bayonet Records)
  • Kisskadee — Black Hole Era (Anxiety Blanket Records)
  • LÉA SEN — You Of Now Pt. 1 EP (Partisan Records)
  • Leyla McCalla — Breaking The Thermometer (Anti-)
  • Lil Zay Osama — Trench Baby 3 (Warner Records)
  • Lu Silver — Luneliness (Go Down Records)
  • Mack Keane & ESTA — Intersections EP (Soulection)
  • Maria Chiara Argirò — Forest City (Innovative Leisure)
  • The Mary Veils — Esoteric Hex… (PNKSLM)
  • Maryze — 8 (Hot Tramp)
  • Max Frost — Flying Machines EP (Nettwerk)
  • Nico Georis — Desert Mirror EP (Leaving Records)
  • Otoboke Beaver — Super Champon (Damnably)
  • Pink Mountaintops — Peacock Pools (ATO Records)
  • Puppy — Pure Evil (Rude Records)
  • Red Snapper — Everybody Is Somebody (Lo)
  • Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever — Endless Rooms (Sub Pop)
  • Rowan — Does It Make You Happy? (Beverly Martel)
  • Saâda Bonaire — 1992 (Captured Tracks)
  • Sharon Van Etten — We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong (Jagjaguwar)
  • Sheryl Crow — Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary (UMe/Big Machine Records)
  • The Shipbuilders — Spring Tide (Mai 68 Records)
  • Sigrid — How To Let Go (Island Records)
  • Silverstein — Misery Made Me (Laced Records)
  • Simple Plan — Harder Than It Looks (self-released)
  • Soft Cell — *Happiness Not Included (Electronic Sound)
  • Tourist — Inside Out (Monday Records)
  • Turbo World — My Challenger (Ramp Local)
  • Wallice — 90s American Superstar EP (Dirty Hit)
  • Warpaint — Radiate Like This (Virgin)
  • The Wilful Boys — World Ward Word Sword (Big Neck Records)
  • Wilma Vritra — Grotto (Bad Taste)
  • Windwaker — Love Language (Fearless Records)
  • Wo Fat — The Singularity (Ripple Music)

Friday, May 13

  • 3LH — Silver Dream Road (My Grito Industries)
  • Album Club — Album Club (Last Night From Glasgow)
  • Ayokay — Digital Dreamscape (Astralwerks)
  • Bear’s Den — Blue Hours (Piccadilly Records)
  • Becky G — ESQUEMAS (RCA Records)
  • The Big Deal — First Bite (Frontiers Music srl)
  • The Black Keys — Dropout Boogie (Nonesuch Records)
  • The Bros. Landreth — Come Morning (Birthday Cake Records)
  • Cam Maclean — Secret Verses (Atelier Ciseaux Records)
  • Chainsmokers — So Far So Good (DISRUPTOR/Columbia Records)
  • Charlie Reed — Eddy (Earth Libraries)
  • Chris Bathgate — The Significance Of Peaches (Quite Scientific Records)
  • Dana Buoy — Experiments In Plant-Based Music: Vol. I (Everloving)
  • David Knudson — The Only Thing You Have To Change Is Everything (Seawall)
  • Delbert McClinton — Outdated Emotion (Hot Shot Records)
  • Dorsal Fins — Star Of The Show (Dot Dash Recordings)
  • The Dreaded Laramie — Everything A Girl Could Ask EP (Wiretap Records)
  • Florence And The Machine — Dance Fever (Polydor Records)
  • FredAtLast — Banner Of A Lost Belief EP (Small Matter Records)
  • Gentle Heat — Sheer (Flesh & Bone Records)
  • Graham Bonnet Band — Day Out In Nowhere (Frontiers Music srl)
  • Ilan Eshkeri — Space Station Earth (Masterworks)
  • Ivan Nahem — Crawling Through Grass (Arguably Records)
  • Joel Jerome — Super Flower Blood Moon (Dangerbird Records)
  • Kendrick Lamar — Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (PGLang/Top Dawg Entertainment)
  • Kevin Morby — This Is A Photograph (Dead Oceans)
  • Loraine James & TSVI — 053 EP (AD 93)
  • Luke Steele — Listen To The Water (EMI Australia)
  • Lyle Lovett — 12th Of June (Verve Records)
  • Mallrat — Butterfly Blue (Nettwerk Music)
  • Mandy Moore — In Real Life (Verve Forecast)
  • Matt Dorrien — Blue Pastoral (Mama Bird Recording Co.)
  • Max Creeps — Nein (Velocity Records)
  • Misery Index — Complete Control (Century Media Records)
  • Moderat — MORE D4TA (Monkeytown)
  • Monophonics — Sage Motel (Colemine)
  • Moon Tooth — Phototroph (Pure Noise Records)
  • Obongjayar — Some Nights I Dream Of Doors (September Recordings)
  • Oded Tzur — Isabela (ECM Records)
  • OT The Real And Statik Selektah — Maxed Out (self-released)
  • Perel — Jesus Was An Alien (Kompakt)
  • Pkew Pkew Pkew — Open Bar (Dine Alone Records)
  • Primitive Man — Insurmountable EP (Closed Casket Activities)
  • Raavi — It Grows On Trees EP (Beauty Fool Records)
  • Quelle Chris — Deathfame (Mello Music Group)
  • Sam Gendel and Antonia Cytrynowicz — Live A Little (Psychic Hotline)
  • Sasha Alex Sloan — I Blame The World (RCA Records)
  • Say Sue Me — The Last Thing Left (Damnably)
  • Sister Ray — Communion (Royal Mountain Records)
  • Sloan Brothers — System Update (Science Project Records)
  • The Smile — A Light For Attracting Attention (XL Recordings)
  • Sofía Valdés — In Bloom EP (Warner Records)
  • Spencer Zahn — Pale Horizon (Cascine)
  • State Champs — Kings Of The New Age (Pure Noise Records)
  • The Stereo — Thirteen (The Stereo)
  • Steve Forbert — Moving Through America (Blue Rose Music)
  • St. Michael Front — Schuld & Sühne (Prophecy)
  • Tank And The Bangas — Red Balloon (Verve Forecast)
  • Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers — Pretty Good For A Girl Band EP (Domestic La La)
  • They Hate Change — Finally, New (Jagjaguwar)
  • Tops — Empty Seats EP (Musique TOPS)
  • Tray Wellington — Black Banjo (Mountain Home Music Company)
  • Van Morrison — What’s It Gonna Take? (Exile Productions/Virgin)
  • Victor Mucho — Moonlight In Visby (Tone Tree Music)
  • Vonica — If You’re New Here Dance EP (Lamela Records/Awal)
  • Where’s My Bible — Circle EP (Inverse Records)
  • Woorms — Fatalismo (SuperNova Records)
  • Ye Vagabonds — Nine Waves (River Lea)
  • Yves Jarvis — The Zug (Anti-)

Friday, May 20

  • Alex Izenberg — I’m Not Here (Weird World)
  • Andrew Bernstein — A Presentation (Hausu Mountain)
  • Annie Hamilton — The Future Is Here But It Feels Kinda Like The Past ([PIAS] Australia)
  • Avi Kaplan — Floating On A Dream (Fantasy Records)
  • Banditos — Right On (Egghunt Records)
  • Brandon Coleman — Interstellar Black Space (Brainfeeder)
  • Cave In — Heavy Pendulum (Relapse Records)
  • Charlie Hickey — Nervous At Night (Saddest Factory)
  • Courtney Jaye — Hymns And Hallelucinations (Tropicali Records)
  • Craig Finn — A Legacy Of Rentals (Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers)
  • Dave Stewart — Ebony McQueen (‎ Bay Street Records)
  • Dean Spunt And John Wiese — The Echoing Shell (Drag City)
  • Delta Spirit — One Is One (New West Records)
  • Eliza & The Delusionals — Now And Then (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Everything Everything — Raw Data Feel (AWAL Recordings)
  • Fanclubwallet — You Have Got To Be Kidding Me (AWAL Recordings)
  • Flume — Palaces (Future Classic)
  • Gavin DeGraw — Face The River (RCA)
  • Grant-Lee Phillips — All That You Can Dream (Yep Roc Records)
  • Gronibard — Regarde Les Hommes Sucer (Season of Mist)
  • Hanson — Red Green Blue (3CG Records)
  • Harry Styles — Harry’s House (Columbia)
  • Hate Moss — NaN (Stock-A)
  • Hodgy — Entitled (Poortrait Records/Repost)
  • Jeremy & The Harlequins — ABRA CaDaBRA (Yep Roc Records)
  • Jo Schornikow — Altar (Keeled Scales)
  • Joe Rainey — Niineta (37d03d)
  • John Rocca — Once Upon A Time In N.Y.C. (Beggars Arkive)
  • John Williams, Yo-Yo Ma, And The New York Philharmonic — A Gathering Of Friends (UMe)
  • Jordana — Face The Wall (Grand Jury Music)
  • José Medele — Railroad Cadences & Melancholic Anthems (Jealous Butcher Records)
  • LaMacchia — Thunderheads (Aqualamb Records)
  • Lampland — Dry Heat (Park The Van)
  • The Lickerish Quartet — Threesome Vol. 3 EP (Stranger Danger Records)
  • Liz Lamere — Keep It Alive (In the Red Records)
  • The Loyal Seas — Strange Mornings In The Garden (American Laundromat Records)
  • Lykke Li — Eyeye (Pias)
  • Marina Herlop — Pripyat (PAN)
  • Matt Koziol — Wildhorse (RED Creative Records)
  • Mary Lattimore & Paul Sukeena — West Kensington (Three Lobed Recordings)
  • Mavis Staples And Levon Helm — Carry Me Home (Anti-)
  • Mxmtoon — Rising (AWAL)
  • Nate Bergman — Metaphysical Change (Velocity Records)
  • Pete Muller — Spaces (Two Truths Records/Santa Barbara Records))
  • Peter Coccoma — A Place To Begin (Whatever’s Clever)
  • Peter McPoland — Slow Down EP (Columbia Records)
  • Porridge Radio — Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky (Secretly Canadian)
  • Prateek Kuhad — The Way That Lovers Do (Elektra)
  • Ravyn Lenae — Hypnos (Atlantic)
  • Rebelution — Live In St. Augustine (Cerro Redondo Records)
  • Robert Pollard — Our Gaze (Guided By Voices)
  • Semantics — Paint Me Blue (SideOneDummy!)
  • Seth MacFarlane — Blue Skies (Republic)
  • Soak — If I Never Know You Like This Again (Rough Trade Records)
  • Spice — Viv (Laced Records)
  • Tess Parks — And Those Who Were Seen Dancing (Fuzz Club Records)
  • Train — AM Gold (Columbia Records)
  • Uffie — Sunshine Factory (Company Records)
  • The Volebeats — Lonesome Galaxy (Mad Bunny Records)
  • Will Joseph Cook — Every Single Thing (The Vertex)
  • Yotam Ben Horin — Young Forever (Double Helix Records)
  • Zach Bryan — American Heartbreak (Warner)
  • Zinny Zan — Lullabies for The Masses (Wild Kingdom)
  • Zola Jesus — Arkhon (Sacred Bones Records)

Friday, May 27

  • Alfie Templeman — Mellow Moon (Chess Club Records)
  • Bay Ledges — Ritual (Nettwerk)
  • Bottled Up — Grand Bizarre (Misra Records)
  • Brian Jackson — This Is Brian Jackson (BBE)
  • Bruce Hornsby — ‘Flicted (Zappo Productions/Thirty Tigers)
  • Cabin Boy Jumped Ship — Sentiments (AFM Records)
  • The Chineke! Orchestra — Bob Marley & The Chineke! Orchestra (Island Records/UMe)
  • Coheed And Cambria — Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind (Roadrunner Records, Inc.)
  • Companion — Second Day Of Spring (Companion)
  • CoN&KwAkE — Eyes In The Tower (Native Rebel Recordings)
  • Def Leppard — Diamond Star Halos (Universal UMC)
  • Erin Anne — Do Your Worst (Carpark Records)
  • Federico Aubele — The Holographic Moon (Rude Records)
  • First Hate — Cotton Candy (Cascine)
  • Flower Face — The Shark In Your Water (Nettwerk)
  • DJ Haram And Moor Mother — Nothing To Delaware (Hyperdub)
  • HAAi — Baby, We’re Ascending (Mute Records)
  • Hey Thanks! — Start/Living (Iodine Recordings)
  • Hifiklub — ScorpKlub I & II Original Soundtracks (Electric Valley Records.)
  • Jahmal Padmore — Esparonto (Telephone Explosion Records)
  • James Edwyn And The Borrowed Band — Highlights Of The Low Nights (Last Night From Glasgow)
  • Jean Carne, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad — Jean Carne JID012 (Jazz Is Dead)
  • Jeshi — Universal Credit (Because Music)
  • Jukebox The Ghost — Cheers (BMG)
  • Just Mustard — Heart Under (Partisan Records)
  • Liam Gallagher — C’mon You Know (Warner Music UK)
  • Magi Merlin — Gone Girl EP (Bonsound/AWAL)
  • Maria BC — Hyaline (Father/Daughter)
  • Mark Tremonti — Tremonti Sings Sinatra (JMM)
  • Melissa Weikart — Here, There (Northern Spy Records)
  • Michael Schenker Group — Universal (Atomic Fire Records)
  • Mirraa May — Tales Of A Miracle (Island)
  • Nduduzo Makhathini — In The Spirit Of Ntu (Blue Note Records)
  • One Armed Joey — Happiness, To Me (Sell The Heart Records)
  • Rip Room — Alight And Resound (Spartan Records)
  • Rosie Carney — I Wanna Feel Happy (Color Study)
  • Sarayasign — Throne Of Gold (Siren Records)
  • Say It Anyway — Picture Frames EP (Real Ghosts Records)
  • Sean Paul — Scorcha (Island Records)
  • Shaggy — Com Fly Wid Mi (Atlantic)
  • Simon McBride — The Fighter (earMUSIC)
  • Slang — Cockroach In A Ghost Town (Kill Rock Stars)
  • Sofie Birch — Holotropica (interCourse)
  • Stars — From Capelton Hill (Last Gang Records/MNRK)
  • Steve Earl & The Dukes — Jerry Jeff (New West Records)
  • Tate McRae — I Used To Think I Could Fly (RCA Records)
  • Ulf Ivarsson & Bill Laswell — Nammu (Ropeadope)
  • Venus Principle — Stand In Your Light (Prophecy Productions)
  • Wallis Bird — Hands (Bird Records)
  • Wild Wild Wets — Love Always (Yeah Yeah Blah Blah)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In May 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of April 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×