Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in May. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, May 6
- !!! — Let It Be Blue (Warp)
- Aaron Raitiere — Wide Dreamer (Dinner Time Rec)
- Alison Wonderland — Loner (EMI Music Australia)
- Alune Wade — Sultan (Enja Records)
- The Americans — Stand True (Loose Music)
- Anna Calvi — Tommy EP (Domino Recordings)
- Arcade Fire — We (Columbia)
- Astor Piazzolla — Astor Piazzolla: The American Clavé Recordings (Nonesuch)
- Aundrey Guillaume. — Energy EP (Secretly Canadian)
- Awolnation — My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers, And Me (Better Noise Music)
- Bad Planning — Et Fortes (Jump Start Records)
- Belle And Sebastian — A Bit Of Previous (Matador Records)
- Bill Fay — Still Some Light: Part 2 (Dead Oceans)
- The Black Crowes — 1972 EP (Amazon Music)
- Bottler — Journey Work (InFiné)
- Brennen Leigh — Obsessed with The West (Signature Sounds)
- The Builders And The Butchers — Hell & High Water (Badman)
- C Duncan — Alluvium (Bella Union)
- Emeli Sandé — Let’s Say For Instance (Chrysalis Records)
- The Feeling — Loss. Hope. Love (Island Records)
- Flight Mode — Torshov, ’05 EP (Sound as Language)
- Francesco Lurgo — Sleep Together Folded Like Origami (Bosco Rec)
- Fuzz Meadows — Orange Sunshine (Copper Feast Records)
- George Winston — NIGHT (RCA Records)
- Gianni Brezzo — Tutto Passa (Jakarta Records)
- Halestorm — Back From The Dead (Atlantic)
- Ibeyi — Spell 31 (XL)
- Jack Harlow — Come Home The Kids Miss You (Atlantic Records)
- Jani Liimatainen — My Father’s Son (Frontiers Music Srl)
- Jeff Scott Soto — Complicated (Frontiers Music Srl)
- John Tsung — Empire Postcards (Broken Stone)
- Jon Natchez — Luzzu (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Little Twig Records)
- The Juliana Theory — Still The Same Kids Pt. 1 EP (Equal Vision Records)
- Kaleidobolt — This One Simple Trick (Svart Records)
- Karen Dalton — Shuckin’ Sugar (Delmore Recording Society)
- Kelz — 5am And I Can’t Sleep (Bayonet Records)
- Kisskadee — Black Hole Era (Anxiety Blanket Records)
- LÉA SEN — You Of Now Pt. 1 EP (Partisan Records)
- Leyla McCalla — Breaking The Thermometer (Anti-)
- Lil Zay Osama — Trench Baby 3 (Warner Records)
- Lu Silver — Luneliness (Go Down Records)
- Mack Keane & ESTA — Intersections EP (Soulection)
- Maria Chiara Argirò — Forest City (Innovative Leisure)
- The Mary Veils — Esoteric Hex… (PNKSLM)
- Maryze — 8 (Hot Tramp)
- Max Frost — Flying Machines EP (Nettwerk)
- Nico Georis — Desert Mirror EP (Leaving Records)
- Otoboke Beaver — Super Champon (Damnably)
- Pink Mountaintops — Peacock Pools (ATO Records)
- Puppy — Pure Evil (Rude Records)
- Red Snapper — Everybody Is Somebody (Lo)
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever — Endless Rooms (Sub Pop)
- Rowan — Does It Make You Happy? (Beverly Martel)
- Saâda Bonaire — 1992 (Captured Tracks)
- Sharon Van Etten — We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong (Jagjaguwar)
- Sheryl Crow — Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary (UMe/Big Machine Records)
- The Shipbuilders — Spring Tide (Mai 68 Records)
- Sigrid — How To Let Go (Island Records)
- Silverstein — Misery Made Me (Laced Records)
- Simple Plan — Harder Than It Looks (self-released)
- Soft Cell — *Happiness Not Included (Electronic Sound)
- Tourist — Inside Out (Monday Records)
- Turbo World — My Challenger (Ramp Local)
- Wallice — 90s American Superstar EP (Dirty Hit)
- Warpaint — Radiate Like This (Virgin)
- The Wilful Boys — World Ward Word Sword (Big Neck Records)
- Wilma Vritra — Grotto (Bad Taste)
- Windwaker — Love Language (Fearless Records)
- Wo Fat — The Singularity (Ripple Music)
Friday, May 13
- 3LH — Silver Dream Road (My Grito Industries)
- Album Club — Album Club (Last Night From Glasgow)
- Ayokay — Digital Dreamscape (Astralwerks)
- Bear’s Den — Blue Hours (Piccadilly Records)
- Becky G — ESQUEMAS (RCA Records)
- The Big Deal — First Bite (Frontiers Music srl)
- The Black Keys — Dropout Boogie (Nonesuch Records)
- The Bros. Landreth — Come Morning (Birthday Cake Records)
- Cam Maclean — Secret Verses (Atelier Ciseaux Records)
- Chainsmokers — So Far So Good (DISRUPTOR/Columbia Records)
- Charlie Reed — Eddy (Earth Libraries)
- Chris Bathgate — The Significance Of Peaches (Quite Scientific Records)
- Dana Buoy — Experiments In Plant-Based Music: Vol. I (Everloving)
- David Knudson — The Only Thing You Have To Change Is Everything (Seawall)
- Delbert McClinton — Outdated Emotion (Hot Shot Records)
- Dorsal Fins — Star Of The Show (Dot Dash Recordings)
- The Dreaded Laramie — Everything A Girl Could Ask EP (Wiretap Records)
- Florence And The Machine — Dance Fever (Polydor Records)
- FredAtLast — Banner Of A Lost Belief EP (Small Matter Records)
- Gentle Heat — Sheer (Flesh & Bone Records)
- Graham Bonnet Band — Day Out In Nowhere (Frontiers Music srl)
- Ilan Eshkeri — Space Station Earth (Masterworks)
- Ivan Nahem — Crawling Through Grass (Arguably Records)
- Joel Jerome — Super Flower Blood Moon (Dangerbird Records)
- Kendrick Lamar — Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (PGLang/Top Dawg Entertainment)
- Kevin Morby — This Is A Photograph (Dead Oceans)
- Loraine James & TSVI — 053 EP (AD 93)
- Luke Steele — Listen To The Water (EMI Australia)
- Lyle Lovett — 12th Of June (Verve Records)
- Mallrat — Butterfly Blue (Nettwerk Music)
- Mandy Moore — In Real Life (Verve Forecast)
- Matt Dorrien — Blue Pastoral (Mama Bird Recording Co.)
- Max Creeps — Nein (Velocity Records)
- Misery Index — Complete Control (Century Media Records)
- Moderat — MORE D4TA (Monkeytown)
- Monophonics — Sage Motel (Colemine)
- Moon Tooth — Phototroph (Pure Noise Records)
- Obongjayar — Some Nights I Dream Of Doors (September Recordings)
- Oded Tzur — Isabela (ECM Records)
- OT The Real And Statik Selektah — Maxed Out (self-released)
- Perel — Jesus Was An Alien (Kompakt)
- Pkew Pkew Pkew — Open Bar (Dine Alone Records)
- Primitive Man — Insurmountable EP (Closed Casket Activities)
- Raavi — It Grows On Trees EP (Beauty Fool Records)
- Quelle Chris — Deathfame (Mello Music Group)
- Sam Gendel and Antonia Cytrynowicz — Live A Little (Psychic Hotline)
- Sasha Alex Sloan — I Blame The World (RCA Records)
- Say Sue Me — The Last Thing Left (Damnably)
- Sister Ray — Communion (Royal Mountain Records)
- Sloan Brothers — System Update (Science Project Records)
- The Smile — A Light For Attracting Attention (XL Recordings)
- Sofía Valdés — In Bloom EP (Warner Records)
- Spencer Zahn — Pale Horizon (Cascine)
- State Champs — Kings Of The New Age (Pure Noise Records)
- The Stereo — Thirteen (The Stereo)
- Steve Forbert — Moving Through America (Blue Rose Music)
- St. Michael Front — Schuld & Sühne (Prophecy)
- Tank And The Bangas — Red Balloon (Verve Forecast)
- Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers — Pretty Good For A Girl Band EP (Domestic La La)
- They Hate Change — Finally, New (Jagjaguwar)
- Tops — Empty Seats EP (Musique TOPS)
- Tray Wellington — Black Banjo (Mountain Home Music Company)
- Van Morrison — What’s It Gonna Take? (Exile Productions/Virgin)
- Victor Mucho — Moonlight In Visby (Tone Tree Music)
- Vonica — If You’re New Here Dance EP (Lamela Records/Awal)
- Where’s My Bible — Circle EP (Inverse Records)
- Woorms — Fatalismo (SuperNova Records)
- Ye Vagabonds — Nine Waves (River Lea)
- Yves Jarvis — The Zug (Anti-)
Friday, May 20
- Alex Izenberg — I’m Not Here (Weird World)
- Andrew Bernstein — A Presentation (Hausu Mountain)
- Annie Hamilton — The Future Is Here But It Feels Kinda Like The Past ([PIAS] Australia)
- Avi Kaplan — Floating On A Dream (Fantasy Records)
- Banditos — Right On (Egghunt Records)
- Brandon Coleman — Interstellar Black Space (Brainfeeder)
- Cave In — Heavy Pendulum (Relapse Records)
- Charlie Hickey — Nervous At Night (Saddest Factory)
- Courtney Jaye — Hymns And Hallelucinations (Tropicali Records)
- Craig Finn — A Legacy Of Rentals (Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers)
- Dave Stewart — Ebony McQueen ( Bay Street Records)
- Dean Spunt And John Wiese — The Echoing Shell (Drag City)
- Delta Spirit — One Is One (New West Records)
- Eliza & The Delusionals — Now And Then (Cooking Vinyl)
- Everything Everything — Raw Data Feel (AWAL Recordings)
- Fanclubwallet — You Have Got To Be Kidding Me (AWAL Recordings)
- Flume — Palaces (Future Classic)
- Gavin DeGraw — Face The River (RCA)
- Grant-Lee Phillips — All That You Can Dream (Yep Roc Records)
- Gronibard — Regarde Les Hommes Sucer (Season of Mist)
- Hanson — Red Green Blue (3CG Records)
- Harry Styles — Harry’s House (Columbia)
- Hate Moss — NaN (Stock-A)
- Hodgy — Entitled (Poortrait Records/Repost)
- Jeremy & The Harlequins — ABRA CaDaBRA (Yep Roc Records)
- Jo Schornikow — Altar (Keeled Scales)
- Joe Rainey — Niineta (37d03d)
- John Rocca — Once Upon A Time In N.Y.C. (Beggars Arkive)
- John Williams, Yo-Yo Ma, And The New York Philharmonic — A Gathering Of Friends (UMe)
- Jordana — Face The Wall (Grand Jury Music)
- José Medele — Railroad Cadences & Melancholic Anthems (Jealous Butcher Records)
- LaMacchia — Thunderheads (Aqualamb Records)
- Lampland — Dry Heat (Park The Van)
- The Lickerish Quartet — Threesome Vol. 3 EP (Stranger Danger Records)
- Liz Lamere — Keep It Alive (In the Red Records)
- The Loyal Seas — Strange Mornings In The Garden (American Laundromat Records)
- Lykke Li — Eyeye (Pias)
- Marina Herlop — Pripyat (PAN)
- Matt Koziol — Wildhorse (RED Creative Records)
- Mary Lattimore & Paul Sukeena — West Kensington (Three Lobed Recordings)
- Mavis Staples And Levon Helm — Carry Me Home (Anti-)
- Mxmtoon — Rising (AWAL)
- Nate Bergman — Metaphysical Change (Velocity Records)
- Pete Muller — Spaces (Two Truths Records/Santa Barbara Records))
- Peter Coccoma — A Place To Begin (Whatever’s Clever)
- Peter McPoland — Slow Down EP (Columbia Records)
- Porridge Radio — Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky (Secretly Canadian)
- Prateek Kuhad — The Way That Lovers Do (Elektra)
- Ravyn Lenae — Hypnos (Atlantic)
- Rebelution — Live In St. Augustine (Cerro Redondo Records)
- Robert Pollard — Our Gaze (Guided By Voices)
- Semantics — Paint Me Blue (SideOneDummy!)
- Seth MacFarlane — Blue Skies (Republic)
- Soak — If I Never Know You Like This Again (Rough Trade Records)
- Spice — Viv (Laced Records)
- Tess Parks — And Those Who Were Seen Dancing (Fuzz Club Records)
- Train — AM Gold (Columbia Records)
- Uffie — Sunshine Factory (Company Records)
- The Volebeats — Lonesome Galaxy (Mad Bunny Records)
- Will Joseph Cook — Every Single Thing (The Vertex)
- Yotam Ben Horin — Young Forever (Double Helix Records)
- Zach Bryan — American Heartbreak (Warner)
- Zinny Zan — Lullabies for The Masses (Wild Kingdom)
- Zola Jesus — Arkhon (Sacred Bones Records)
Friday, May 27
- Alfie Templeman — Mellow Moon (Chess Club Records)
- Bay Ledges — Ritual (Nettwerk)
- Bottled Up — Grand Bizarre (Misra Records)
- Brian Jackson — This Is Brian Jackson (BBE)
- Bruce Hornsby — ‘Flicted (Zappo Productions/Thirty Tigers)
- Cabin Boy Jumped Ship — Sentiments (AFM Records)
- The Chineke! Orchestra — Bob Marley & The Chineke! Orchestra (Island Records/UMe)
- Coheed And Cambria — Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind (Roadrunner Records, Inc.)
- Companion — Second Day Of Spring (Companion)
- CoN&KwAkE — Eyes In The Tower (Native Rebel Recordings)
- Def Leppard — Diamond Star Halos (Universal UMC)
- Erin Anne — Do Your Worst (Carpark Records)
- Federico Aubele — The Holographic Moon (Rude Records)
- First Hate — Cotton Candy (Cascine)
- Flower Face — The Shark In Your Water (Nettwerk)
- DJ Haram And Moor Mother — Nothing To Delaware (Hyperdub)
- HAAi — Baby, We’re Ascending (Mute Records)
- Hey Thanks! — Start/Living (Iodine Recordings)
- Hifiklub — ScorpKlub I & II Original Soundtracks (Electric Valley Records.)
- Jahmal Padmore — Esparonto (Telephone Explosion Records)
- James Edwyn And The Borrowed Band — Highlights Of The Low Nights (Last Night From Glasgow)
- Jean Carne, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad — Jean Carne JID012 (Jazz Is Dead)
- Jeshi — Universal Credit (Because Music)
- Jukebox The Ghost — Cheers (BMG)
- Just Mustard — Heart Under (Partisan Records)
- Liam Gallagher — C’mon You Know (Warner Music UK)
- Magi Merlin — Gone Girl EP (Bonsound/AWAL)
- Maria BC — Hyaline (Father/Daughter)
- Mark Tremonti — Tremonti Sings Sinatra (JMM)
- Melissa Weikart — Here, There (Northern Spy Records)
- Michael Schenker Group — Universal (Atomic Fire Records)
- Mirraa May — Tales Of A Miracle (Island)
- Nduduzo Makhathini — In The Spirit Of Ntu (Blue Note Records)
- One Armed Joey — Happiness, To Me (Sell The Heart Records)
- Rip Room — Alight And Resound (Spartan Records)
- Rosie Carney — I Wanna Feel Happy (Color Study)
- Sarayasign — Throne Of Gold (Siren Records)
- Say It Anyway — Picture Frames EP (Real Ghosts Records)
- Sean Paul — Scorcha (Island Records)
- Shaggy — Com Fly Wid Mi (Atlantic)
- Simon McBride — The Fighter (earMUSIC)
- Slang — Cockroach In A Ghost Town (Kill Rock Stars)
- Sofie Birch — Holotropica (interCourse)
- Stars — From Capelton Hill (Last Gang Records/MNRK)
- Steve Earl & The Dukes — Jerry Jeff (New West Records)
- Tate McRae — I Used To Think I Could Fly (RCA Records)
- Ulf Ivarsson & Bill Laswell — Nammu (Ropeadope)
- Venus Principle — Stand In Your Light (Prophecy Productions)
- Wallis Bird — Hands (Bird Records)
- Wild Wild Wets — Love Always (Yeah Yeah Blah Blah)
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.