From School To Touring With Prince, Mari Maupin Looks Back On ‘The Street I Grew Up On’

As the old saying goes, “The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” It’s a cliché, yes, but it’s relevant, since that first step and the ones following it are so key. Where they took place is also crucial, whether its a childhood home, school, or anywhere else that seeds for the future were planted. That’s the focus of the latest episode of “The Street I Grew Up On,” presented by State Farm.

Mari Maupin, a product of Los Angeles, already has some stories to tell, including a significant opportunity that would make any artist green (or more appropriately, purple) with envy: touring with Prince. The way her eyes light up when she recounts that impactful period makes it clear how moving it was for Maupin (as does the Prince tattoo on her forearm). Who wouldn’t glow when reminiscing about brushing shoulders with a timeless icon?

Elsewhere in the episode, Maupin hits up her old school, looking back on how her teachers and experience fostered her creativity. Being back in the place where so many formative experiences happened, Maupin was understandably emotional.

Beyond that, Maupin also visits a longtime favorite restaurant and other meaningful places on her journey, so check out the new episode of “The Street I Grew Up On” above.