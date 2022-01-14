A chance encounter in the strip club leads to matrimony in the self-directed video for Mariah The Scientist’s new single “Walked In” featuring Young Thug. As the song describes the lusty attraction between two strangers at a social gathering, the video plays out the duo’s unexpected trajectory, as they go from tossing dollars on the stage from opposite sides of the room to staging an intimate wedding (complete with Gunna, Young Thug’s newly inseparable sidekick, as a groomsman). Thug’s verse echoes Mariah’s as he brags, “I spent $400 on the tux just to go f*ck her in it.”

Mariah’s apparently got an affinity for Atlanta trap rappers, previously inviting Lil Baby to contribute a verse to her 2020 single “Always N Forever.” Since then, she released her 2021 sophomore album, Ry Ry World garnering praise for its blunt reflections on life and love, and raising her profile among fans of the sort of raw, reactive R&B being made by singers like Summer Walker and SZA, which often has sort of a trapped-out Mariah Carey vibe.

Meanwhile, Young Thug has already made a strong impression in 2022 thanks to Gunna’s DS4EVER single “Pushin P,” on which he appears alongside Future. I told you they were inseparable.

Watch the video for Mariah The Scientist’s “Walked In” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.