Gunna is really trying to make “fetch” happen with his new single “Pushin P” featuring Future and Young Thug. The three Atlanta rappers sell their newfangled slang term as hard as they can in the NSFW-ish video, even inserting little interludes of them using it in everyday life while they party at a strip club. Whether or not it’ll catch on remains to be seen, but the song itself has proven to be one of the fans’ favorites from Gunna’s new album DS4EVER, which just dropped last Friday and is on track for a No. 2 debut on the Billboard 200 next week.

How much P were they really Pushin? Gunna & Future easily pushed the most 🅿️ pic.twitter.com/lstaFNNtK8 — Hip Hop By The Numbers (@HipHopNumbers) January 11, 2022

I’ve already played Pushin P an unhealthy amount of times — 𝒱 (@navxxna) January 7, 2022

Gunna, Future and Young Thug on “Pushin p.” 🤮🐍 pic.twitter.com/CNGb5u7rR8 — keithsmall4 (30-10) (@youkapalot) January 7, 2022

In addition to “Pushin P,” Gunna’s campaign for the album has included the singles “Too Easy” and “Livin Wild,” as well as a video for the remix of “Too Easy” featuring frequent collaborator Roddy Ricch. Gunna also released a deluxe edition of the new album just days after the original, sprinkling four new songs in amidst a tracklist that featured 21 Savage, G Herbo, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, Nechie, Yung Bleu, and Gunna’s possible girlfriend Chloe Bailey on the Jon B-sampling “You & Me.” And for fans who just can’t get enough of Gunna this week, he’s also listed as a feature on Cordae’s upcoming album, From A Bird’s Eye View.

Watch the “Pushin P” video above and stream DS4EVER, out now on 300 and Atlantic, here.

