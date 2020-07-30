Lil Baby recently discovered that Kanye West wanted to work with him, and it looks like he even went to meet the rapper in Wyoming. Whether or not a collaboration between the two surfaces remains to be seen, but in the meantime, he has linked up with an up-and-comer: Lil Baby features on Mariah The Scientist’s new song, “Always N Forever.”

In the video, Mariah wins a million dollars off a scratch ticket, then heads to a car dealership to get herself a healthy arsenal of vehicles. This narrative is interspersed between clips of her, Lil Baby, and a bunch of others partying in the parking lot of Atlanta strip club Magic City.

It’s a good thing Mariah won the lottery, because she may have needed at least $100k of her winnings to get Baby on the song.

Mariah The Scientist has been working her way up the R&B ladder since releasing her debut EP, To Die For, on SoundCloud in 2018. Since then, she has signed to RCA, and she released her first album on the label, Master, last year. Also in 2019, she landed a feature on Trippie Redd’s mixtape A Love Letter To You 4.

There is some truth to Mariah The Scientist’s performing name, by the way. After high school, she attended St. John’s with the goal of becoming an anaesthesiologist, but eventually left school as her music career started to take off.

Watch the “Always N Forever” video above.