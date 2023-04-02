Yung Miami‘s role as Deanna Washington on Starz’s hit series BMF has everybody talking. In a recent episode, Deanna asks Demetrius Flenory (played by his real-life son, Demetrius Flenory Jr.) where her husband is, to later find out he has been murdered.

Before Deanna receives the news, she asks Demetrius, “Meech, where’s my husband?” The line has since become the subject of memes and internet jokes.

Yesterday (March 31), R&B singer Mariah The Scientist shared some words on Twitter, which some fans read as shade toward Miami’s acting.

“I feel like I could’ve said meech where is my husband,” said The Scientist.

Miami later caught wind of the tweet, which, it appears, she found confusing.

“I’m tryna figure out what this mean,” said Miami.

I'm tryna figure out what this mean 🤔 https://t.co/njshOKRnuq — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 31, 2023

Fans immediately came to Miami’s defense, sending angry messages to The Scientist. The latter later took to Twitter to clarify that she was not trying to diss Miami’s acting.