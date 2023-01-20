It looks like City Girls fans can expect another City Girl summer. Yesterday (January 19), Yung Miami, one half of the rap duo, spoke with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay for Extra TV at the red carpet premiere of Netflix’s You People.

Lindsay asked Miami whether or not we can expect new music from City Girls in the near future. Miami answered with a simple “Yes, spring, summer.”

While it may be a while till we hear new music from the duo, the ladies are making a big splash in various avenues. Miami has a role in You People, and also stars in the second season of BMF on Starz. She has also garnered a large following with her talk show, Caresha, Please on Revolt TV.

Still, music is the ladies’ first love, and with their upcoming new era, they hope to have a breakthrough moment. In an interview with XXL, Miami revealed she wants for the next album, or at least an upcoming single, to reach No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

“I want us to be successful,” Miami said. “I just want us to go up. I want to have a No. 1 song on the radio. I want to have the No. 1 song on the charts. The No. 1 song everywhere. I want to perform on every awards show. I’m just ready to go up in our career. I feel like it’s time.”