People Are Finding It Hard To Believe That Martha Stewart Is 81 Years Old After Her Latest ‘Thirst Trap’

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Martha Stewart was unfamiliar with the term “thirst trap,” until she took one of her own.

In June 2020, the Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party co-host took a selfie of herself coming out of a pool, which is the only good thing that happened in June 2020. Stewart told ET that she took the photo because she “thought I looked great coming out of the pool. My camera came on backwards, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, ‘Oh, that looks pretty,’ so I took the picture. It looked good.”

The pool selfie now has a companion piece in the topless apron video.

In an effective marketing campaign for Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Stewart wears an apron — and nothing else — in a video she posted to her Instagram. “Just look at this, a thing of natural beauty,” the 81-year-old says with a sultry voice in the ad. “No, no, no, not me, my Green Mountain Coffee Roasters pumpkin spice coffee.”

Stewart told People that she “started modeling when I was a young girl and if the job called for any bit of nudity in any way, I could go with it, it’s okay. I’m not embarrassed about it.” She does have a limit, however. “I think I would be kind of embarrassed to do the cover of Interview magazine the way Kim Kardashian just did,” she said, adding, “That’s not my style! Plus, I don’t have anything like that kind of booty.”

The video is making people feel… certain ways.

