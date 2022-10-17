Martha Stewart was unfamiliar with the term “thirst trap,” until she took one of her own.

In June 2020, the Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party co-host took a selfie of herself coming out of a pool, which is the only good thing that happened in June 2020. Stewart told ET that she took the photo because she “thought I looked great coming out of the pool. My camera came on backwards, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, ‘Oh, that looks pretty,’ so I took the picture. It looked good.”

The pool selfie now has a companion piece in the topless apron video.

In an effective marketing campaign for Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Stewart wears an apron — and nothing else — in a video she posted to her Instagram. “Just look at this, a thing of natural beauty,” the 81-year-old says with a sultry voice in the ad. “No, no, no, not me, my Green Mountain Coffee Roasters pumpkin spice coffee.”

Stewart told People that she “started modeling when I was a young girl and if the job called for any bit of nudity in any way, I could go with it, it’s okay. I’m not embarrassed about it.” She does have a limit, however. “I think I would be kind of embarrassed to do the cover of Interview magazine the way Kim Kardashian just did,” she said, adding, “That’s not my style! Plus, I don’t have anything like that kind of booty.”

The video is making people feel… certain ways.

Martha Stewart out here thirst trapping pic.twitter.com/fKotBLYuDS — 🛸🐐Ziggy B🐐🛸 (@therealziggyb23) October 14, 2022

Martha Stewart on demon time pic.twitter.com/2DQoSB7gBn — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohardd) October 15, 2022

my queen looking marvelous today (: https://t.co/IpOHdGzjfh — Father Gravy (@yunggravy) October 16, 2022

if this was how i looked at 81 i'd never stop posting https://t.co/WDWtziXY6x — evil mango (@frozenxmango) October 15, 2022

i'm about to go bankrupt purchasing Green Mountain pumpkin spice coffee https://t.co/V5OLL3exMO — Magdalene J. Taylor (@magdajtaylor) October 17, 2022

Ever since Martha Stewart did that bid she’s given zero fuxx. https://t.co/4Kh53fX0U2 — Low Vibration Plate Connoisseur (@Kierryk345) October 15, 2022

Martha Stewart is 81 years old. 81. She was born during WWII. Remember back in the day when old people looked old? Like, my grandma had granny glasses and permed her salt and pepper hair by age 55. https://t.co/y3TaKrvcBp — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 15, 2022

I used to think I wanted Kim Kardashian plastic surgery but I think I'd rather have Martha Stewart plastic surgery https://t.co/DcNyTPNTqw — Jennifer C. Martin (@notreallyjcm) October 15, 2022

I can only hope to still be this hot and alive at 81 if the planet doesn’t disintegrate by then. https://t.co/9j6JD6EWEp — Willow Quoth the Raven (@_willowraven) October 15, 2022