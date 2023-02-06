Mary J. Blige returned to the Grammy stage tonight for a powerful performance of the title track from her Grammy-nominated album, Good Morning Gorgeous.

On stage, Mary stood in an activation resembling a morning sky, surrounded by clouds, and displaying a wide range of vocals that have aged like fine wine. Joined by cellists, she dived deep into her range, reminding the audience — and most importantly — herself

Good Morning Gorgeous pulled in six nominations for this year’s awards, as its title track is up for Record Of The Year,

Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song. Her Anderson .Paak collaboration “Here With Me” is nominated for Best R&B Performance, and the album itself is up for Best R&B Album and the highly coveted Album Of The Year.

But even with all of these nominations, as well as her nine past wins, Mary revealed to People last month that she still makes time to center and ground herself. She does so with her morning ritual, by reciting “Good morning, gorgeous” to herself in the mirror.

“I do it in my prayer time. There’s no makeup, no nominations for an award,” she said. “It’s just me and God. And the beauty of being able to say, “I appreciate my life.” To look in the mirror, my eyes are half closed, and say something to myself that I never even believed.”

You can check out the performance of “Good Morning Gorgeous” above.

