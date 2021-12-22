Earlier this month, Mary J. Blige announced that her 15th studio album, Good Morning Gorgeous will be out next year. The follow-up to 2017’s Strength Of A Woman, Blige is ready to leave a new mark on her storied career and said as much in a recent interview on the Tamron Hall Show:

“Wait till you hear it, it’s gonna blow everybody’s mind. And it’s because it’s something I had to do, and something I had to say when I was in my darkest, darkest moments in that life, to build myself up to this person that I can see and accept my nose, accept my eyes, accept my cheeks, accept all the things that I used to hate. When I wake up with no hair and makeup, I’m accepting that chick that goes to the bathroom and I like her. I hang out with myself a lot. I’m my own best friend.”

That statement could mean a lot of things, and it could certainly be concerning to some fans that perhaps the R&B star has been going through some serious things. But judging by the new video for “Amazing,” she’s clearly focused on living her best life as a means to avoid depressive spirals and we support this turn up wholeheartedly. Blige takes a turn towards rap instead of R&B on the track, getting braggadocious on lines like “My crib is so big I tell the guests to use a map,” and tipping a cap to her Italian wine brand saying “Where the drink, where the drink? Sun Goddess All Day!” The clip is pure opulence. Styled out in all diamond everything and DJ Khaled as her ultimate hype man, Blige delivers the goods in front of a gorgeous poolside estate.

Watch the video for “Amazing” above and catch Mary J. Blige performing at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 9th.

Good Morning Gorgeous comes out 02/11/2022 via Mary Jane Productions/300 Entertainment