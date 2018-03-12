Mary Lattimore is an LA-based experimental harpist who has worked with the likes of Kurt Vile and Steve Gunn, but has released countless one-off tracks of her harp music on the independent artist streaming platform, Bandcamp. Today, she’s announced the release of her second official solo album, titled Hundreds Of Days, kicking it off with the release of the track “Hello From The Edge Of The Earth.” Her new album will come out on the label Ghostly International this May, 5/18.
This record follows up her breakout debut, 2016’s ‘At The Dam, which was influenced by seminal American desert landscapes like Marfa, Texas, and Joshua Tree. In between these two releases she also put out a tape in 2017 called Collected Pieces, which strung together some of her earlier work and drew on east coast sounds and her past in Philadelphia. As for Hundreds Of Days, it was recorded in a redwood barn in San Francisco, which should give you some sense of the sweet, soothing sound — at least of the first single. Listen to that above, and check out the full tracklist and tour dates below.
Here is the Hundreds Of Days tracklist:
1. “It Feels Like Floating”
2. “Never Saw Him Again”
3. “Hello From the Edge Of The Earth”
4. “Baltic Birch”
5. “Their Faces Streaked With Light And Filled With Pity”
6. “On the Day You Saw The Dead Whale”
7. “Wind Carries Seed” [bonus track]
Tour dates:
04/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Union Station – North Patio
05/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
05/18 Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon
05/22 Lawrence, KS @ Brightwood
05/25 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
05/26 Durham, NC @ The Arts Center
05/27 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
05/29 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
05/31 Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
06/02 Fayetteville, AR @ Stage Eighteen
06/05 San Diego, CA @ Casbah*
06/06 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
06/07 Felton, CA @ Don Quixote’s International Music Hall
06/08 San Francisco, CA @ The Great American Music Hall
06/09 Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Music Festival
06/10 Chico, CA @ Tender Loving
06/11 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
06/12 Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt
06/14 Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett
06/15 Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto
06/16 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
06/17 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
06/18 Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room
06/19 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
06/20 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
06/22 Detroit, MI @ El Club
06/23 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
06/24 Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club
06/25 Montreal, QC @ Sala Rossa
06/26 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
06/27 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
06/28 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
07/20 Dallas, TX @ Nasher Sculpture Center
Hundreds Of Days Is out 5/18 via Ghostly International. Pre-order it here.
