Mary Lattimore is an LA-based experimental harpist who has worked with the likes of Kurt Vile and Steve Gunn, but has released countless one-off tracks of her harp music on the independent artist streaming platform, Bandcamp. Today, she’s announced the release of her second official solo album, titled Hundreds Of Days, kicking it off with the release of the track “Hello From The Edge Of The Earth.” Her new album will come out on the label Ghostly International this May, 5/18.

This record follows up her breakout debut, 2016’s ‘At The Dam, which was influenced by seminal American desert landscapes like Marfa, Texas, and Joshua Tree. In between these two releases she also put out a tape in 2017 called Collected Pieces, which strung together some of her earlier work and drew on east coast sounds and her past in Philadelphia. As for Hundreds Of Days, it was recorded in a redwood barn in San Francisco, which should give you some sense of the sweet, soothing sound — at least of the first single. Listen to that above, and check out the full tracklist and tour dates below.

Here is the Hundreds Of Days tracklist:

1. “It Feels Like Floating”

2. “Never Saw Him Again”

3. “Hello From the Edge Of The Earth”

4. “Baltic Birch”

5. “Their Faces Streaked With Light And Filled With Pity”

6. “On the Day You Saw The Dead Whale”

7. “Wind Carries Seed” [bonus track]

Tour dates:

04/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Union Station – North Patio

05/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

05/18 Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon

05/22 Lawrence, KS @ Brightwood

05/25 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

05/26 Durham, NC @ The Arts Center

05/27 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

05/29 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

05/31 Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

06/02 Fayetteville, AR @ Stage Eighteen

06/05 San Diego, CA @ Casbah*

06/06 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

06/07 Felton, CA @ Don Quixote’s International Music Hall

06/08 San Francisco, CA @ The Great American Music Hall

06/09 Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Music Festival

06/10 Chico, CA @ Tender Loving

06/11 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

06/12 Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt

06/14 Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett

06/15 Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto

06/16 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

06/17 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

06/18 Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

06/19 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

06/20 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

06/22 Detroit, MI @ El Club

06/23 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

06/24 Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club

06/25 Montreal, QC @ Sala Rossa

06/26 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

06/27 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

06/28 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

07/20 Dallas, TX @ Nasher Sculpture Center

Hundreds Of Days Is out 5/18 via Ghostly International. Pre-order it here.