Ghostly International

Mary Lattimore’s “It Feels Like Floating” is aptly named – the ethereal, atmospheric harp track clocks in at a little over 11 minutes, and it will transport you to someplace mystical and untouched. “It Feels Like Floating” is the second single following “Hello From The Edge Of The Earth” off of Lattimore’s upcoming album Hundreds Of Days, which is set for release this May.

The LA-based experimental harpist wrote Hundreds Of Days during her time at a seaside artist colony last summer in San Francisco. It’s where she spent most of her time, mingling with other musicians and finding refuge in an old redwood barn with her 47-string harp. The rolling Northern California fog had obvious influences on Lattimore’s compositions, as both of the singles she’s released so far are equal parts eerie and dizzyingly elegant.

Listen to “It Feels Like Floating” and check out tour dates below.

05/24 – Nashville, TN @ Fond Objects

05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

05/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon

05/22 – Lawrence, KS @ Brightwood

05/25 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

05/26 – Durham, NC @ The Arts Center

05/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

05/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

05/31 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

06/02 – Fayetteville, AR @ Stage Eighteen

06/05 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

06/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

06/07 – Felton, CA @ Don Quixote’s International Music Hall

06/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Great American Music Hall

06/09 – Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Music Festival

06/10 – Chico, CA @ Tender Loving

06/11 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

06/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt

06/14 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett

06/15 – Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto

06/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

06/17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

06/18 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

06/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

06/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

06/22 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

06/23 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

06/24 – Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club

06/25 – Montreal, QC @ Sala Rossa

06/26 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

06/27 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

06/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

07/20 – Dallas, TX @ Nasher Sculpture Center

08/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

08/04 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

08/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

08/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

08/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Hemlock Tavern

08/11 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

08/12 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Hundreds Of Days is out 5/18 via Ghostly International. Get it here.