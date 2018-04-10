Mary Lattimore’s “It Feels Like Floating” is aptly named – the ethereal, atmospheric harp track clocks in at a little over 11 minutes, and it will transport you to someplace mystical and untouched. “It Feels Like Floating” is the second single following “Hello From The Edge Of The Earth” off of Lattimore’s upcoming album Hundreds Of Days, which is set for release this May.
The LA-based experimental harpist wrote Hundreds Of Days during her time at a seaside artist colony last summer in San Francisco. It’s where she spent most of her time, mingling with other musicians and finding refuge in an old redwood barn with her 47-string harp. The rolling Northern California fog had obvious influences on Lattimore’s compositions, as both of the singles she’s released so far are equal parts eerie and dizzyingly elegant.
Listen to “It Feels Like Floating” and check out tour dates below.
05/24 – Nashville, TN @ Fond Objects
05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
05/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon
05/22 – Lawrence, KS @ Brightwood
05/25 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
05/26 – Durham, NC @ The Arts Center
05/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
05/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
05/31 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
06/02 – Fayetteville, AR @ Stage Eighteen
06/05 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
06/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
06/07 – Felton, CA @ Don Quixote’s International Music Hall
06/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Great American Music Hall
06/09 – Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Music Festival
06/10 – Chico, CA @ Tender Loving
06/11 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
06/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt
06/14 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett
06/15 – Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto
06/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
06/17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
06/18 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room
06/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
06/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
06/22 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
06/23 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
06/24 – Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club
06/25 – Montreal, QC @ Sala Rossa
06/26 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
06/27 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
06/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
07/20 – Dallas, TX @ Nasher Sculpture Center
08/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room
08/04 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
08/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
08/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident
08/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Hemlock Tavern
08/11 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
08/12 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
Hundreds Of Days is out 5/18 via Ghostly International. Get it here.
