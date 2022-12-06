Masego’s live shows are a dizzying experience. The multi-instrumentalist hops from saxophone to keys and guitar, all while singing his ass off to jazzy, sexy R&B and soul jams. And while he’s been touring all over the world, he had a message for his North American fans in announcing the 2023 You Never Visit Me Tour. “To everyone that says I never tour in AMERICA, this is not a drill, I am going on tour in the states,” he wrote on Instagram.
Masego’s You Never Visit Me Tour begins next March in Southern California and it’ll see the “Lady, Lady” singer playing concerts at a range of notable mid-sized venues across the country. The tour features stops at The Warfield in San Francisco, New York City’s Terminal 5, and a tour-ending set at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, 12/9 at 10 am local time. A fan club pre-sale begins has already begun with code “gemini.” Check out the full list of Masego’s 2023 tour dates below.
03/13/2023 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
03/14/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
03/16/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
03/17/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
03/18/2023 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
03/20/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
03/23/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
03/04/2023 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
03/25/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
03/28/2023 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
03/29/2023 — Toronto, ON @ History
03/31/2023 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/01/2023 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
04/04/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
04/05/2023 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
04/07/2023 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
04/09/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
04/01/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04/12/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/14/2023 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
04/15/2023 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
04/16/2023 — Miami, FL @ The Oasis-Wynwood
04/19/2023 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA
04/21/2023 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
04/22/2023 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
04/23/2023 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
04/26/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
04/27/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern