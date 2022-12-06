Masego’s live shows are a dizzying experience. The multi-instrumentalist hops from saxophone to keys and guitar, all while singing his ass off to jazzy, sexy R&B and soul jams. And while he’s been touring all over the world, he had a message for his North American fans in announcing the 2023 You Never Visit Me Tour. “To everyone that says I never tour in AMERICA, this is not a drill, I am going on tour in the states,” he wrote on Instagram.

Masego’s You Never Visit Me Tour begins next March in Southern California and it’ll see the “Lady, Lady” singer playing concerts at a range of notable mid-sized venues across the country. The tour features stops at The Warfield in San Francisco, New York City’s Terminal 5, and a tour-ending set at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, 12/9 at 10 am local time. A fan club pre-sale begins has already begun with code “gemini.” Check out the full list of Masego’s 2023 tour dates below.

03/13/2023 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

03/14/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

03/16/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

03/17/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

03/18/2023 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

03/20/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

03/23/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/04/2023 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

03/25/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

03/28/2023 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

03/29/2023 — Toronto, ON @ History

03/31/2023 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/01/2023 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

04/04/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

04/05/2023 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

04/07/2023 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

04/09/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

04/01/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

04/12/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/14/2023 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

04/15/2023 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

04/16/2023 — Miami, FL @ The Oasis-Wynwood

04/19/2023 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA

04/21/2023 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

04/22/2023 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

04/23/2023 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

04/26/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/27/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern