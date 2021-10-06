Masego Invites JID And Big Boi To Attend His Dream-Like ‘Garden Party’

Virginia rapper-singer-saxophonist Masego hasn’t confirmed that he’s working on a new project yet, but he’s definitely been working, capitalizing on the additional attention he’s received from his participation on Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy. Today, he released a smooth new single with Atlanta rappers Big Boi and JID, “Garden Party.” A celebration of all the things these boys enjoy, the Iman Omari and Jack Dine-produced single makes references to the film Stomp The Yard and the seminal 1985 Doug E. Fresh and MC Ricky D (aka Slick Rick) song, “La Di Da Di.”

The new track is the latest in a run of impressive guest verses for JID, who has popped up throughout the year on releases from Conway The Machine, Doja Cat, and fellow Dreamville rapper Lute. Conway’s song “Scatter Brain” also linked JID to another Atlanta legend, Ludacris, so it’s fair to say JID is making the most of the wait for his own next album.

Big Boi, meanwhile, recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of his and Andre 3000’s pioneering sophomore Outkast album ATLiensreissued pieces of vinyl. Big Boi also has a joint album with Sleepy Brown titled The Big Sleepover coming soon. Maybe he and JID can bond over their apparent shared love of Raymond Chandler adaptations.

Listen to Masego’s “Garden Party” featuring JID and Big Boi above.