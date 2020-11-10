Masego Goes Looking For A ‘Mystery Lady’ With Help From Don Toliver

TrapHouseJazz pioneer Masego has been working on his Studying Abroad EP for some time and this Friday, he’s ready to release the project in full after dropping the singles “Passport” and “Silver-Tongued Devil” with Shenseea. He’s got one last teaser to share, though, in the form of his bass-heavy new single “Mystery Lady” featuring Don Toliver.

According to the press release, “Studying Abroad is a concept experience that lyrically chronicles a relationship from sultry start to its explosive finish.” He’s also planning a live stream performing songs from the EP on Tuesday, November 17 at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on his YouTube page. Studying Abroad is the first release from Masego since 2018’s Lady Lady, which became a favorite of critics and fans alike.

Meanwhile, the song gives Don Toliver another feature to add to his growing list of them in 2020. After foregoing an appearance on XXL’s 2020 Freshman Class cover — following in the footsteps of his Cactus Jack mentor Travis Scott — Toliver went on a tear, popping up on Nas’ “Replace Me” with Big Sean, Internet Money’s “Lemonade” with Gunna and Nav, on the “Lemonade” remix with Roddy Ricch, and on Rico Nasty’s “Don’t Like Me” with Gucci Mane.

Listen to “Mystery Lady” above.

Studying Abroad is due 11/13 on EQT Recordings / Capitol. Pre-save it here.

Don Toliver is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.